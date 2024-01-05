Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist walked down the aisle in front of their family, friends and Bachelor Nation’s finest on Thursday, January 4.

Some of the franchise’s biggest success stories and well-known names stepped out to celebrate the first-ever live Golden Wedding special.

Gerry, 72, and Theresa, 70, met on the first season of The Golden Bachelor, which premiered in September 2023. Their connection continued to grow stronger, and Gerry ultimately proposed during the show’s December 2023 finale.

“I think it was a natural progression of the season,” Gerry told Us Weekly exclusively ahead of their wedding. “We came out of that knowing each other so well and have learned so much more about each other with every passing day, and when the opportunity came around that we could do this, it just seemed like the right thing to do, the natural thing to do.”

Related: What Percent of 'Bachelor' Couples Who Wed on TV Are Still Together? Ahead of The Golden Wedding, eight Bachelor Nation couples have tied the knot in a televised ceremony — with a 62.5 percent success rate. Trista Rehn and Ryan Sutter were the first Bachelor Nation couple to exchange vows in December 2003, with a reported 17 million viewers tuning in to watch the OG Bachelorette marry […]

The couple gushed over how they’ve “impacted so many people” with their love story, telling Us that having a televised wedding was a no-brainer.

When it came to the guest list, Theresa teased which Bachelor Nation alums viewers could expect to see.

“You know what, if it was up to us, we would invite everyone,” she said, referring specifically to her fellow former Golden Bachelor contestants. “We’re not in charge of that process. We seriously love every single one of these women, but it’s out of our hands, so [I] don’t know. We actually don’t know the list.”

Keep scrolling to see which Bachelor Nation members attended Gerry and Theresa’s wedding:

Who Was in Gerry and Theresa’s Wedding Party?

No Bachelor Nation members stood by Gerry and Theresa’s side at the altar. Those positions were reserved for family members only.

Us exclusively revealed Gerry and Theresa’s bridal parties ahead of the ceremony. Gerry’s best man was his son-in-law, Rob, and his groomsman included Theresa’s grandsons: Dempsey, Leo, Brandon, Brody and Braxton. Theresa’s son-in-law, Matt, who is married to her daughter, Jen, also stood by Gerry’s side.

Related: Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner Has a Loving Family Full of Ladies Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner has his family’s support amid his journey to find love on the ABC reality series. Gerry, who was announced as the first-ever Golden Bachelor in July 2023, shared two daughters, Jenny and Angie, with his late wife, Toni. Gerry and Toni got married in 1972 and enjoyed “43 wonderful years […]

Theresa’s group included her daughter, Jen, as her maid of honor. Gerry’s daughters, Angie and Jenny, were bridesmaids along with Theresa’s daughter-in-law, Amanda, and Gerry’s granddaughters Payton and Charlee.

Which ‘Golden Bachelor’ Stars Attended ‘The Golden Wedding’?

Susan Noles officiated the wedding, but she wasn’t the only Golden Bachelor star in attendance.

Season 1 alums Ellen Goltzer, Natascha Hardee, April Kirkwood, Faith Martin, Anna Zalk, Edith Aguirre, Patty James, Sandra Mason, Joan Vassos, Kathy Swarts and Nancy Hulkower were also at the ceremony.

Which Bachelor Nation Members Attended ‘The Golden Wedding’?

Trista and Ryan Sutter, Jason and Molly Mesnick, Desiree and Chris Siegfried, Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk, Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert, Kenny Braasch and Mari Peppin, Charity Lawson and Dotun Olubeko, Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon, Brayden Bowers and Christina Mandrell, Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert, Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar, Michelle Young and boyfriend Jack Leius, Ben Higgins, Rachel Recchia, Joey Graziadei, Tayshia Adams, Wells Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe supported Gerry and Theresa at their nuptials. (All eyes will be on former the Bachelorette cohosts as the event comes days after Kaitlyn was spotted with Tayshia’s ex-fiancé Zac Clark on New Year’s Eve.)

Did Leslie Fhima Attend ‘The Golden Wedding’?

Gerry’s runner-up, Leslie Fhima, attended the wedding ceremony despite accusing him of blindsiding her during their emotional breakup.

“I can’t wait to support Gerry and Theresa in their beautiful day, and I know it’s going to be really, really amazing,” Leslie announced via Instagram Stories on Wednesday, January 3, following her brief hospital stay for “a bowel blockage.”