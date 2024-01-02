The Golden Bachelor runner-up Leslie Fhima ended 2023 in the hospital.

“Hey everybody! I know that everyone was just curious to know what I did on my 65th birthday. I spent it in the hospital. Yes, I had a bowel blockage, severe cramping, came into the ER,” she explained via Instagram Stories on Sunday, December 31, according to multiple outlets.

Leslie, who filmed her health update from a hospital bed, noted that she underwent surgery after doctors discovered the blockage, which she described as “just something so random.” She explained: “[It was] actually, scar tissue from an appendectomy I had when I was 18 years old.”

She went on to tell fans, “If you have severe stomach issues, don’t wait 12 hours to go to the hospital like I did.” Leslie ended her message by wishing fans a happy new year and stating that she was “very excited” to go home to her dog.

Leslie turned 65 on December 28, 2023. Two days later, she took to Instagram to thank fans for their “amazing birthday messages.” She continued: “I am so appreciative and grateful for everyone that supports me on a daily basis. This has been an amazing year for me and I count my blessings daily … 🙏❤️🙏 Happy 2024!”

Leslie was one of the 22 women looking to win Gerry Turner’s heart on the debut season of The Golden Bachelor. She developed a strong connection with Gerry, 72, securing a spot in the final two women along with Theresa Nist.

While Leslie was considered by many to be the frontrunner of the season, she and fans were blindsided when Gerry broke up with her during the show’s November 2023 season finale. “I just want to tell you, Gerry, that I fell in love with you for so many reasons. I really did,” she told him during their After the Final Rose special reunion. “I mean, the way you looked at me and your eyes sparkled, the way her nose prickled when you talked to me, the way we made each other laugh all the time. You got my stupid humor. I was myself with you completely.”

Leslie claimed that Gerry gave her “100 percent certainty” that she would be the winner during their offscreen fantasy suite conversation. “You made it sound like you chose me,” she tearfully stated. “You led me down a path and then you took a turn and left me there.”

Gerry proceeded to apologize profusely, telling her it was not his intention to “hurt anyone.” Though Leslie said she was unsure of whether she’d accept his apology, she told Gerry that she “understand[s] it.”

Gerry ended the season engaged to Theresa, 70, and the two will tie the knot on ABC’s The Golden Wedding special on Thursday, January 4. While many Golden Bachelor contestants are expected to attend — with Susan Noles set to officiate —it is unknown whether Leslie will watch her ex walk down the aisle, especially given her current medical condition.

“If it was up to us, we would invite everyone,” Theresa told Us Weekly last month of the guest list. “We’re not in charge of that process. We seriously love every single one of these women, but it’s out of our hands, so [I] don’t know. We actually don’t know the list.”

She added that she is looking forward to “walking down that aisle to Gerry and then saying our vows in front of our entire families.” Gerry, for his part, said he can’t wait to see his soon-to-be-wife in her wedding dress. “It’ll be pretty spectacular,” he added. “It’ll be special.”