The Golden Bachelor runner-up Leslie Fhima is on to bigger and brighter things after being dumped by Gerry Turner.

“Grateful for the journey on @goldenbachabc, where I embraced vulnerability and chased love fearlessly,” Leslie, 64, wrote via Instagram on Friday, December 1, hours after the season finale aired on ABC. “Though the final rose eluded me, my worth isn’t determined by someone else’s choice.”

In the Thursday, November 30, episode, Gerry, 72, dumped Leslie in favor of his connection with Theresa Nist. Gerry proposed to Theresa, 70, and they are set to wed in the first Golden Bachelor wedding on January 4, 2024.

Leslie, for her part, holds no grudges against Gerry or Theresa.

Related: Everything Gerry Turner and ABC Teased About 'Golden Bachelor' Ending Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner’s journey for love is almost over, and he still has one major decision to make. Following emotional hometown dates, Gerry, 72, selected Theresa Nist and Leslie Fhima as his final two contestants. “I want to be engaged, but the possibility is there that I could make the wrong choice,” he said […]

“True happiness blossoms from self-love and empowerment as a woman. The overwhelming support has been my greatest prize,” Leslie added on Friday. “This experience opened my heart and mind, and I’m excited for the next chapter, wherever it may lead. ❤️🌹✨.”

The fitness instructor subsequently received a number of supportive comments from her fellow members of Bachelor Nation.

“Well said my friend. You were an inspiration last night and I hope you felt the love from all of us golden girls,” Joan Vassos, another Golden Bachelor contestant, wrote via Instagram comment.

Joan, 60, and several other Golden Bachelor castoffs attended the finale watch party, which aired live on Thursday during ABC’s broadcast. “Loved having you there my sweet friend ❤️,” Leslie replied to Joan.

Leslie’s heartbreaking TV goodbye (and After the Final Rose reunion) with Gerry also struck a chord with former Bachelorette Trista Sutter.

Related: Messiest Bachelor Nation Breakups Not all Bachelor breakups are created equally. While some Bachelor Nation couples quietly part ways after the final rose — and a handful of others actually make it down the aisle — other Bachelor, Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise duos make headlines for weeks following their decision to call it quits. Season 23 Bachelor Colton […]

“My heart was broken for you but LOVE your vulnerability and honesty,” Trista, 51, commented on Friday. “Just wish I had been able to add a hug to the kiss I blew from the audience. ❤️.”

During AFR, Leslie slammed Gerry for blindsiding her with his breakup decision after he had told her that he was in love. (The inaugural Golden Bachelor revealed at AFR that he knew Theresa was The One after their overnight date, which occurred after his alone time with Leslie.)

“I felt like a villain at times,” Gerry later told Good Morning America. “I really have no response to [Leslie’s claims] other than, at that moment, that’s sort of how I felt.”

Gerry and Theresa are planning to move to Charleston, South Carolina, after their January 2024 nuptials.

“We’re old! Think about it this way: You can wait a year in your 20s because that might be 3 percent of your remaining life,” Gerry said on the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast on Friday when asked about the speedy wedding plans. “When you’re in your 70s, a year could be 10 percent or 20 percent of the time you have left.”