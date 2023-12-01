The $60,000 dress Leslie Fhima bought for what would have been her proposal to Gerry Turner on the Thursday, November 30, Golden Bachelor finale may have seen the light of day after all.

Eagle-eyed fans pointed out that Leslie, 64, was seen in a blue dress in the finale’s teaser, reminding Us that she previously revealed that she spent a whopping amount of money on a gown “the color of Gerry’s eyes.”

“Wait, so the finale promo showed Leslie in a blue dress … presumably the one she [was] going to wear on proposal day?” Entertainment Weekly’s Kristen Baldwin wrote via X (formerly Twitter) alongside a screengrab of the trailer that showed Leslie rocking a strapless cobalt gown that featured lace detailing and a cinched waist. “So … they just had her put it on and walk around pensively sometime before proposal day?”

Instead of donning the expensive number in the final episode, Leslie was blindsided with a heartbreaking dumping. Gerry, 72, decided to send Leslie home after he confirmed that he had stronger feelings for Theresa Nist.

Wait, so the finale promo showed Leslie in a blue dress… presumably the one she going to wear on proposal day? So… they just had her put it on and walk around pensively sometime before proposal day? 😂#TheGoldenBachelor pic.twitter.com/z8XqTxbPNY — Kristen Baldwin (@KristenGBaldwin) December 1, 2023

“I’ve worked hard to try and learn as much about you and as much about Theresa that I possibly could. You’re both wonderful, but only one of you is right,” Gerry said. Leslie was quick to get emotional and accused Gerry of misleading her and lying to her. “You made it sound like you chose me,” she said. “You led me down a path and then you took a turn and left me there.”

She later brought up the dress. “The only good thing is now I don’t have to walk down in that $60,000 dress and diamond earrings and get on that platform and be completely embarrassed,” she said.

The exes came face to face during the After the Final Rose segment of the Golden Bachelor season 1 finale and Leslie revealed that she’s in a “much better” place since the pair decided to end things.

“I just want to tell you, Gerry, that I fell in love with you for so many reasons. I really did. I mean, the way you looked at me and your eyes sparkled, the way her nose prickled when you talked to me, the way we made each other laugh all the time. You got my stupid humor. I was myself with you co completely,” she said. “The most important thing I fell in love with was your integrity. And because of your integrity, your words meant so much to me. I didn’t take them for granted. I took them and I put them in my heart, OK? And everybody knows what you said on camera. But only you and I know it was said in [during the] overnight. And I would never share that with anyone. It’s our private time. But those words gave me 100 percent certainty that I was your girl. … And your words just meant so much to me, and that’s why I was blindsided. Because I wasn’t sure how it changed or what happened.”

Gerry apologized to Leslie, admitting the process of finding the one was difficult and that he never intended to “hurt anyone.”

“You were the person I believed was my person until I suddenly knew you weren’t,” he said.

Gerry and Theresa, 70, got engaged during the finale with Gerry telling her, “You’re the person that I can’t live without.”