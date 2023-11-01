Leslie Fhima has been making a splash on The Golden Bachelor since her first moment on screen.

The fitness instructor, 64, instantly had all eyes on her due to her memorable limo exit during the show’s season premiere in September. Fhima emerged from the vehicle wearing a wig and robe with a walker in hand. When Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner offered her assistance, she threw off the clothes, let her hair down and revealed a little black dress. “Do I look like I need help?” she asked with a smirk.

Her introduction to the ABC series — and Turner, 72 — was in tune with her energetic personality. Throughout her life, Leslie has started her own company, run 10 marathons, had a career as a professional figure skater and even dated the legendary Prince.

The mother of kids Chloe, Eli and Zack — and “glama” to three grandchildren — Leslie brings “a better environment, a more relaxed environment, a more playful environment,” every time she enters a room, according to her son Eli. “Her hospitality is not for profession. It’s a way of life,” he told the Star Tribune in September.

Related: Meet the Women of 'Golden Bachelor' Season 1 The countdown is on to find out if love is golden for the 22 contestants of the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelor. ABC revealed on Wednesday, August 30, which senior ladies will be vying for lead Gerry Turner’s heart. While most of the women are new to reality TV, one of the suitors is […]

Her other children are just as in awe of their mom. “Proud of this woman. At 64 years old she has so much life in her and so much love to give,” Zack wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of Leslie in August, noting that he is rooting for her to find her perfect match. “@leslie_fhima you deserve the world and now it’s your time to go and get it. Love you momma #teamleslie #thegoldenbachelor.”

Leslie is no stranger to the Bachelor Nation franchise. Eli told the Star Tribune that the family used to watch The Bachelor together, so when ABC announced The Golden Bachelor for adults in their 60s and 70s, Leslie immediately applied. “She’s looking for love,” he insisted.

The Golden Bachelor airs on ABC Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET. Keep scrolling to learn more about Leslie:

What Does Leslie Do for a Living?

Leslie is a personal trainer at Lifetime Athletic. According to her LinkedIn page, she is also the founder of her own company, Soul612, and created the product PowerBark — a “meal on the run for a dog on the go.”

Prior to her career in fitness, Leslie was a professional figure skater, per her ABC bio.

What Is Leslie Looking for in a Partner?

Leslie is hoping to find her “running buddy for life,” according to her ABC bio, and “a real man who will enhance her life, and she’s ready to put it all on the line to pursue love.”

Has Leslie Been Married Before?

Leslie’s ex-husband is restaurateur David Fhima, who is the executive chef for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Fhima’s Minneapolis. He remarried in 2007, tying the knot with wife Lori Fhima.

Does Leslie Have Children and Grandchildren?

Leslie has three adult children and is a “glama” to three grandkids. “We swim together in the summer, we have dance parties,” she told the Star Tribune in 2020.

She is also mom to a fur baby: her mini Aussiedoodle, Billie.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner's Heartfelt Quotes About Late Wife Toni Gerry Turner is honoring his late wife, Toni Turner, as he looks for new love on The Golden Bachelor. The 72-year-old leading man was married to his longtime love for over four decades and the two purchased their dream lake house in 2017. Not long after, Toni fell and was taken to the hospital by […]

Did Leslie Date Prince?

In her Golden Bachelor intro video, Leslie said she and the late musician dated when they were younger, claiming he “wrote [the song] ‘Sexy Dancer’ about me.”

Her son Eli backed up her claims, telling the Star Tribune in September, “Not only did she date Prince, but she broke up with Prince.” He noted that his mom ultimately split from Prince to tour Europe with the Ice Follies.