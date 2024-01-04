Tayshia Adams had a subtle — yet iconic response — as theories emerged about her ex Zac Clark and Kaitlyn Bristowe.

Adams, 33, took to social media on Thursday, January 4, to offer a glimpse of herself spending time in Orange County, California, where she was born and raised. “Did someone say somethin?!??” she captioned a photo dump, which included a snap of her lounging on the beach in a bikini.

Fans were quick to assume the caption was made in reference to Bristowe, 38, recently shutting down claims that she cheated on ex-fiancé Jason Tartick with Clark, 40.

“Gorgeous, unbothered, and upgraded with her hot ass man. We love to see it queen,” read a comment from one of Adams’ followers. A second fan praised Adams for focusing on herself, adding, “Living that great life Tayshia for 2024 u go girl 🏝️.”

Related: 'Bachelorette' Star Tayshia Adams' Dating History From Bachelorette to Bravo. Tayshia Adams has fielded her fair share of public romances over the years. Before Bachelor Nation met Adams on season 23 of The Bachelor in 2019, she was married to her college sweetheart, Josh Bourelle. “I actually married my first boyfriend, and I was with him for about six years or […]

The drama began when footage of Bristowe and Clark celebrating the new year together surfaced via social media on Monday, January 1. As questions arose about the status of the pair’s relationship, Bristowe denied that she was unfaithful to Tartick, 35, before their August 2023 split.

“You would think by now I’d be used to the hate. I’m not. Your words hurt. Your shaming hurts. Part of me feels a little sad and honestly embarrassed for you guys because this shouldn’t be how you spend day 1 of a new year,” Bristowe wrote via her Instagram Story. “You should not be this invested in someone you don’t even know or respect. It’s actually scary, and I know looking inward might be even scarier for you. But the bullying is next level. You are allowed to have opinions and feelings.”

She continued, “But you don’t even know the truth, and your HATE should actually come with consequences. I truly worry about some of your mental health. It’s not OK. It’s. Not. Please. Please feel ashamed of yourselves for treating someone this way who you don’t know. I did not kill someone. I had a party with some of my favorite people. Shame. On. YOU. Not me.”

Related: Former ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Leads: Where Are They Now? While some roses stand the test of time, others wilt before the Neil Lane engagement ring can be resized. The Bachelor premiered on ABC in March 2002 with Alex Michel dubbed the world’s most eligible Bachelor. More than 20 women competed for his heart and one of the most successful reality TV franchises was born. […]

Responding to a separate post, Bristowe added, “Here to say that there was never an ounce of cheating happening and I will not stand for this rumor. Y’all are NASTY in here. Anywho. Swear on my dogs lives. No cheating went on. So we can just put that to rest. Thank you!! Happy new year everyone. Go donate some blood or somethin!”

Tartick seemingly reacted to his ex’s rumored romance by calling Tuesday, January 2, “the first official day of 2024,” leading Bristowe to call out his “victim mentality” on the Thursday episode of her “Off the Vine” podcast. “I don’t want to dismiss that he’s hurting. … The word disappointment keeps coming up,” she said. “I feel so disappointed that someone could use a false narrative, like, a false narrative accusation to garner sympathy for themselves.”

Clark, meanwhile, has stayed out of the conversation. He and Adams got engaged on season 16 of The Bachelorette in 2020, but Us Weekly confirmed their split in December 2021. (Adams and Bristowe went on to cohost seasons 17 and 18 of the ABC dating show.)

Related: Bachelorette Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark’s Relationship Timeline Coming up roses! Tayshia Adams’ journey on season 16 of The Bachelorette was unconventional from the start, but after meeting Zac Clark her love story seemed complete. The California native stepped in as the lead on the ABC dating series after Clare Crawley found her person in suitor Dale Moss two weeks into filming. As […]

Adams opened up about her split from Clark in December 2022. “Him and I both know the truth and where we stand, and I’ve actually never said anything in the media about our relationship except for [that] we’re no longer together,” she exclusively told Us. “And I know people might think otherwise, but that’s literally the only statement we’ve ever given out. I think that’s just something about maturity and how we decided to proceed and yeah, at the end of the day, no one else needs to know anything else.”

At the time, Adams said she planned to keep her next romance out of the spotlight, adding, “I think that’s another lesson I’ve learned is I really wanna protect that in the future, and kind of, maybe, keep it quiet and under wraps for a minute and then maybe let the people in on the news after a little while. People are private investigators. I don’t even know how they figure out half the things they do now.”

Adams has since moved on with former Summer House star Luke Gulbranson. “They’re mad about each other and serious about their future,” a source exclusively told Us in May 2023. “It may seem like they’re moving fast, but they don’t care what other people think.”