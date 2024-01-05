The Golden Bachelor’s Theresa Nist had a lot to celebrate on Thursday, January 4. Not only did the reality star officially get married to Gerry Turner, she celebrated daughter Jen Woolston’s birthday as well.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful, strong, kind, supportive, loving, super smart, and overall wonderful and amazing daughter, and my best friend, Jennifer Ann!!” Theresa shared via Instagram on Thursday, January 4. “I could not dream of a better daughter. I love you with all my heart!!! I hope you have the best birthday ever!!!!”

Jen’s birthday was briefly mentioned during The Golden Wedding special when she spoke during her mom’s wedding ceremony.

“Please welcome Theresa’s daughter, Jen. And happy birthday, Jen,” wedding officiant and former Golden Bachelor contestant Susan Noles said during the televised ceremony. Theresa offered a big smile and clapped for her daughter when her birthday was mentioned.

“I’ve said many times since I first heard the incredible news that my mom and Gerry were engaged that this feels surreal, like, how is this real life?” Jen wondered during her speech during Thursday’s live ceremony. “But somehow, it was always meant to be. Fate. Mom, you found your person to go to Italy with. And Gerry, you’ve got your person to share a sunset with. And you have the love and support of all your children and grandchildren.”

Jen was first introduced to Golden Bachelor viewers during Theresa’s hometown date, which aired in November 2023. She was always supportive of her mom’s decision to find love, after the death of her father, William “Billy” Nist, nearly a decade ago.

“It doesn’t really feel that weird for some reason,” Jen, whose kids were part of the wedding, said on the Golden Bachelor. “It doesn’t change how much love we have for my dad.”

When it came time for Theresa’s wedding ceremony to Gerry, Jen was front and center for the planning process.

“My daughter has been helping me tremendously. She put together the vision board, and it was all beautiful. I love flowers, so important, and I love music,” Theresa told Us Weekly exclusively days before her wedding. “I think just really to make this the most warm, wonderful family-oriented wedding, and to try not to even think that there are cameras around. Try to make it an intimate moment that we’re sharing with a lot of people.”

Ahead of the big day, Jen posted throwback photos from her own wedding to husband Matt Woolston in 2011.

“Sitting on the plane… went back to look at pics from my wedding day,” she captioned a Tuesday, January 2, Instagram post. “Can’t wait to support my best girl like she did for me. love you @theresa_nist you’re going to be an incredible bride and I can’t wait to see it with my own eyes. 💛💛💛”