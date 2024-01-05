Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are officially man and wife, giving Us all the feels with their vows.

Theresa, 70, went first during the live TV event on Thursday, January 4, making heartfelt promises to Gerry, 72, with a side of humor.

“I promise to be your calm in a storm, to comfort you when you’re sad, to laugh with you when you’re happy, and to stick with you throughout it all. But most of all, to have fun, for the rest of the days that we have left on this Earth — which could be another hour,” she quipped. “I love you with all my heart, and I cannot wait to be your wife.”

Gerry subsequently told Theresa that he promised to make her “the happiest woman on Earth.”

“I promise to choose you every day as the one I love and never take your heart for granted. I promise to shout the ‘I love yous’ by day and whisper them softly at night,” he said. “I promise to keep you safe, I promise to make you feel comforted in difficult times, and abundantly joyful in great times. I promise in those dark, pillow talk moments when the silence deafens to share my innermost thoughts with you, and to listen to yours tenderly and carefully because we have a trust that cannot be broken.”

The pair sealed their romance with Neil Lane rings, a kiss and a party with more than 50 Bachelor and Bachelorette alums. For a full recap of The Golden Wedding, watch the video above.