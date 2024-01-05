The first-ever Golden Bachelor couple is officially married!

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist tied the knot in a live televised wedding ceremony on Thursday, January 4, and there was not a dry eye in the house as the couple shared their vows.

Gerry and Theresa, 70, had an immediate connection when they met on The Golden Bachelor, which premiered in September 2023. As the first-ever season came to an end, it was obvious that the couple had found true love. During the After the Final Rose special in November 2023, show’s host Jesse Palmer announced that the couple would get married in a live TV special to kick off the new year.

Not only were Gerry and Theresa’s family and close friends present for the ceremony, but over 50 Bachelor Nation alums — including Ben Higgins, Wells Adams, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Tayshia Adams, Charity Lawson and more — stepped out for the event.

Related: What Percent of 'Bachelor' Couples Who Wed on TV Are Still Together? Ahead of The Golden Wedding, eight Bachelor Nation couples have tied the knot in a televised ceremony — with a 62.5 percent success rate. Trista Rehn and Ryan Sutter were the first Bachelor Nation couple to exchange vows in December 2003, with a reported 17 million viewers tuning in to watch the OG Bachelorette marry […]

Keep scrolling to relive the sweetest moments from The Golden Wedding:

Gerry and Theresa’s Family Spend the Holidays Together

The Golden Wedding special kicked off with an inside look at how the couple spent the holiday season, and they brought blended families to a new level.

“Today is an exciting day because it’s the first of many holidays where I get to bring my daughters Jenny and Angie, my granddaughters Payton and Charlee,” Gerry said. “I get to bring Theresa’s family together, Jen, Matt, and Amanda and Tommy, and all the boys get to share some of our traditions, and I couldn’t be happier.”

Related: Golden Bachelor’s Theresa Nist’s Family Guide: Meet Her 2 Kids and More Ever since Bachelor Nation first met Theresa Nist on season 1 of the Golden Bachelor, she’s been vocal about how important family is to her. Following her engagement to Gerry Turner in November 2023, Theresa shared that the pair had plans to start their life together “just outside” of Charleston, South Carolina, to be closer […]

Trista and Ryan Sutter Reminisce on 20th Wedding Anniversary

Trista and Ryan Sutter, the first ever Bachelor Nation couple to get married in a televised special, recalled celebrating their 20th anniversary in December 2023. Trista also revealed that she and Ryan have a special connection to Gerry and Theresa.

“I do have to say, we actually had our first date here at La Quinta,” Trista said, referring to Gerry and Theresa’s wedding location at La Quinta Resort & Club in Palm Springs.

Kathy Swarts Helping Theresa ‘Zip It’ During Wedding Dress Fitting

When Theresa went to Badgley Mischka for a wedding gown, she recruited fellow Golden Bachelor stars Kathy Swarts and Susan Noles to join. Theresa had trouble getting into one of the gowns, and asked Kathy to help “zip it.” The joke was a sweet moment between the two women who had a bit of friction during their time on the Golden Bachelor and Kathy often told Theresa to “zip it” when talking about Gerry.

Brayden Bowers Proposes to Christina Mandrell

Bachelor in Paradise alum Brayden Bowers got down on one knee and proposed to girlfriend and Bachelor alum Christina Mandrell.

“For the first time in my life, I feel like I found someone that I can be myself with unapologetically,” Brayden said when getting down on one knee. “And I have no doubts that I want to spend the rest of my life with you.”

Theresa and Gerry’s Kids Speak During the Ceremony

Gerry’s daughters, Jenny and Angie, made a sweet speech during the wedding ceremony.

Related: Our Top Tear-Worthy Moments From 'The Golden Bachelor' Season 1 The Golden Bachelor’s debut season has brought out every emotion in Bachelor Nation — including relief that Gerry Turner will find love. Fans watched leading man Gerry begin his journey to find love after loss when the show premiered in September 2023. He kicked things off by opening up about his 43-year marriage to his late […]

“We are here for you. It was terrifying for us to send our dad on this ride, wondering if he would have his heart broken,” Angie said. “Little did we know, we had absolutely nothing to worry about because you were there with him the whole time.”

Theresa’s daughter, Jen, also spoke before the couple shared their vows.

“We are beyond thrilled that you have brought us together as a family,” she said. “Gerry, take good care of my best friend since birth. And mom, put him first.”

Gerry and Theresa Share Their Vows

So many tears were shed when Gerry and Theresa shared their vows. Theresa went first, promising to be Gerry’s “calm in a storm” for the “rest of the time” they have together.

Gerry, for his part, called Theresa “the woman I can’t live without” when it was his turn to speak.

“I learned that you make me calm with the touch of your hand. I’ve learned you make me laugh with the easy comfort of a long-lost friend,” he said. “I’ve learned you are a strong and independent woman, and your strength gives me joy. I’ve learned that you make me a better person, a better man because of your sensitivity and soft voice. Theresa, I now know I have found a full partner to share the experiences life will throw at us.”