Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner Files for Divorce From Theresa Nist

Gerry Turner has filed for divorce from Theresa Nist, Us Weekly can confirm.

Turner, 72, filed to dissolve their marriage in his hometown of Petersburg, Indiana.

Several hours earlier, Turner and Nist, 70, appeared on Good Morning America to confirm their breakup.

“Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations,” he said on Friday’s broadcast. “We’ve looked closely at our living situations and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s time for us to dissolve our marriage. “The things that strike me the most in our conversations it’s been how dedicated both of us are to our families. So, we look at these situations and I think we just feel like it’s best for the happiness of each of us to live apart.”

Turner continued, “I still love this person, there’s no doubt in my mind. I root for her every day.”

Turner and Nist have a prenuptial agreement in place.

This story is developing.