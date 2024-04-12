Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner’s past was not a factor in his and Theresa Nist‘s divorce after three months as a married couple.

“Gerry had already discussed that with me,” Theresa, 70, shared during the estranged couple’s Good Morning America appearance on Friday, April 12, referring to a bombshell report regarding Gerry’s dating history that was published in November 2023, days before the Golden Bachelor finale aired.

“He had explained it to me before the report was ever released, so we were good with that,” Theresa continued. “That didn’t play into it.”

The Los Angeles Times reported last fall that Gerry, 72, had dated multiple women following the death of his first wife, Toni, who died in 2017. One of the women featured in the article accused Gerry of fat-shaming her, which he denied.

Related: Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist's Relationship Timeline Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist were almost the first Golden Bachelor success story. Gerry got down on one knee and proposed to Teresa during the season 1 finale, which filmed in Costa Rica and aired in November 2023. “When I woke up this morning, it was difficult. I had really mixed feelings, and I got […]

“My only response is that I have so many positive things in my life right now,” Gerry told the newspaper about the claims. “I have the wonderful love of Theresa, my partner. I don’t have time to reflect on comments like this. I’m happy to look forward.”

Gerry proposed to Theresa during the Golden Bachelor finale in November 2023. They got married during a live special televised via ABC on January 4.

Following their nuptials, Gerry and Theresa were outspoken about their plans to move in together — looking at houses in both New Jersey and South Carolina — but they never followed through. Earlier this month, a source told Us Weekly that the former couple weren’t rushing to change their living arrangement despite getting married.

Theresa is living in New Jersey while Gerry stayed in his home state of Indiana. They were navigating their long-distance relationship with frequent visits, the insider told Us.

Related: Gerry Turner's Dating History: What We Know Pre-'Golden Bachelor' Finale As Gerry Turner prepares for a future with the winner of season 1 of The Golden Bachelor, there has been some chatter about his past relationship history. ABC announced in July that Gerry would be the first senior Bachelor, taking on the gig six years after his wife of 43 years, Toni, died in 2017. […]

‘As questions arose about their living situation, Gerry and Theresa announced their divorce on Friday, confirming that moving in together was a major part of their decision to part ways.

“Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations and we’ve looked closely at our situation — our living situation — and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s time for us to dissolve our marriage,” Gerry said during their GMA interview, explaining that it’s “best for the happiness of each of us to live apart” and closer to their respective families. (Both Gerry and Theresa shared two kids with their late spouses.)

Despite their decision to split, both Gerry and Theresa confirmed that they still have a lot of love for each other.

“I still love this person, there’s no doubt in my mind,” he said. “I root for her every day.”