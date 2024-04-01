The Golden Bachelor stars Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist have not officially moved in together after tying the knot in January, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

TMZ reported on Monday, April 1, that Gerry, 72, has been living at his lake house in Indiana while Theresa, 70, remains in her native New Jersey. An insider tells Us that the pair have no immediate plans to change their living arrangements as Theresa continues working as a senior compliance officer at a financial advisory office in NJ. The spouses are, instead, navigating a long-distance relationship and visiting each other often, per the source. Us has reached out to ABC for comment.

Gerry and Theresa previously told People that they wanted to move to South Carolina.

“For the last couple of years, when my family gets together, I’ve talked about moving to South Carolina, and it’s an idea I’ve toyed with. And then in conversation with Theresa, a private moment, she’s saying, ‘Well, yeah, my son lives near Charleston in South Carolina,'” he told People in December 2023. “And all of a sudden it’s like, there’s a big problem that is gone. The issue of compromising on where to live and how to reconcile families and all of that is, it’s no longer an issue.”

Related: Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist's Relationship Timeline Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are the first Golden Bachelor success story. Gerry got down on one knee and proposed to Teresa during the season 1 finale, which filmed in Costa Rica and aired in November 2023. “When I woke up this morning, it was difficult. I had really mixed feelings, and I got to […]

Theresa said at the time that they wanted to buy a big home for their respective adult children and grandchildren to visit.

“My daughter says, ‘Thank you for giving me two more sisters,’” Theresa told the outlet. “She has a sister-in-law already but now, two more sisters.”

Gerry and Theresa most recently appeared together at Joey Graziadei’s season 28 finale of The Bachelor on March 25. The camera panned to the couple several times during the episode, with Gerry getting visibly emotional as he watched finalists Daisy Kent and Kelsey Anderson meet Joey’s family. (Joey, 28, ultimately got engaged to Kelsey, 25.) The pair even reunited with Gerry’s runner-up, Leslie Fhima, at the taping.

“It was so much fun getting to see everyone last night!” Theresa wrote alongside photos with Gerry, Leslie (and several other Golden Bachelor alums) and Joey’s contestants via Instagram. “I really loved watching Joey’s season. What an impressive cast, all classy, smart, amazing people and such an overall great production. What a show it was! Congratulations to Joey and Kelsey!! Wishing them a life filled with so much joy, love and happiness!!!”

Which Is the Best ‘Bachelor’ Couple of All Time?

Gerry and Theresa wed on January 4 in front of ABC cameras. While his season was airing during the previous fall, Gerry told Us that he initially had no plans to get engaged on the series after the death of his high school sweetheart, Toni, in 2017 following 43 years of marriage.

Related: Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist's Wedding Album Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist ended their Golden Bachelor journey as husband and wife. The couple completed their goal of finding a second chance at love by tying the knot on ABC’s The Golden Wedding special in January 2024. Attended by the pair’s family, friends and more than 50 members of Bachelor Nation, fans watched […]

“As I was dating [before the show], I was looking for the person that I would spend the rest of my life with regardless of the label. And as I got closer and closer to the process started in the show, I really kind of came to realize that I did indeed want to be married, that I wanted that commitment, that two-way street,” Gerry explained. “And so as I got into the show, that was my objective.”

When it came time to commit to the TV nuptials, however, the duo told Us that they didn’t hesitate.

“I think it was a natural progression of the season,” Gerry told Us last year. “We came out of that knowing each other so well and have learned so much more about each other with every passing day, and when the opportunity came around that we could do this, it just seemed like the right thing to do, the natural thing to do. And Theresa has said this very well — we’ve impacted so many people with the show that we wanted that to continue through the rest of our journey.”

After finding major success with Gerry’s season, ABC is moving forward with The Golden Bachelorette, expected to air this fall.