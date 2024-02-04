Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are seemingly still in the honeymoon phase and finding ways to keep that spark alive.

While sharing several snaps of Theresa, 70, in a store’s dressing room on Sunday, February 4, Gerry, 72, joked that the newlyweds were packing on the PDA. In the carousel’s final pic, Theresa and Gerry posed for a selfie inside the shop and were all smiles.

“The retail store that specializes in athletic wear near Theresa in Shrewsbury is quickly becoming a favorite for me. The last trip in, we may have spent a little too much time in the dressing room. Upon exit the sales associate asked ‘How did you make out in there?’ When I replied ‘Were you watching?’ the whole store erupted in laughter,” Gerry wrote via Instagram.

Gerry and Theresa met during season one of the Golden Bachelor. Theresa seemingly caught Gerry’s eye from the very beginning, earning herself the coveted first one-on-one date of the season.

The pair quickly connected over their shared experience of losing spouses. Gerry was previously married to Toni Turner for over four decades before her passing in 2017. Theresa, for her part, lost husband William “Billy” Nist nearly a decade before her appearance on the show.

Gerry ultimately got down on one knee during the hit ABC reality show finale in November 2023. The pair tied the knot during a televised wedding in January.

“I love your heart, your soul. I love your smiles, your laughter. We have so much fun together. We laugh until we cry,” Theresa said during her vows. “We have that same, deep love of family. We have so much love to share and now so many more people to share it with. I promise to be your calm in a storm, to comfort you when you’re sad, laugh with you when you’re happy, and to stick with you throughout it all, but most of all, to have fun and to enjoy for the rest of the time we have left on this Earth, which could be another hour. I love you with all of my heart and I cannot wait to be your wife.”

Gerry, for his part, shared a similar sweet sentiment during his vows.

“I’ve learned that you are the woman I can’t live without. I learned that you make me calm with the touch of your hand. I’ve learned you make me laugh with the easy comfort of a long-lost friend,” he said. “I’ve learned you are a strong and independent woman, and your strength gives me joy. I’ve learned that you make me a better person, a better man because of your sensitivity and soft voice. Theresa, I now know I have found a full partner to share the experiences life will throw at us.”

Since their nuptials, Gerry and Theresa have seemingly been enjoying married life. After ringing in the New Year, the twosome joked that their resolution — which was a nod to their first date — will take them years to achieve.

“Out of 530 diners in New Jersey, Theresa took me to one of the best,” Gerry, 72, wrote via Instagram in January. “With only 529 more to go, I’ll be busy thru [sic] June of 2025.”