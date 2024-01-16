While many ring in the New Year with a resolution, Gerry Turner joked that his and Theresa Nist’s goal will take them to 2025 to achieve.

“Out of 530 diners in New Jersey, Theresa took me to one of the best,” Gerry, 72, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, January 14. “With only 529 more to go, I’ll be busy thru [sic] June of 2025.”

In a carousel of snaps, the pair posed outside the diner as well as for a selfie inside the establishment. In another pic, Gerry gazed at his plate of eggs, hash browns, bacon and pancakes while seated at a table.

Theresa, 70, also took to her Instagram on Sunday to share a collection of similar snaps with a sweet sentiment.

Related: Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist's Relationship Timeline Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are the first Golden Bachelor success story. Gerry got down on one knee and proposed to Teresa during the season 1 finale, which filmed in Costa Rica and aired in November 2023. “When I woke up this morning, it was difficult. I had really mixed feelings, and I got to […]

“A diner date is part of our story… so, I had to bring Gerry to a New Jersey diner. (we are kinda famous for them here!) eggs, bacon and pancakes (for him), a spinach, feta cheese omelet and a fruit cup for me..so much fun meeting new and old friends!” Theresa wrote.

Bachelor Nation first met Theresa when she vied for the eye of Gerry during season 1 of the Golden Bachelor. While Theresa didn’t receive Gerry’s first impression rose, she did get the coveted first one-on-one date of the season — at a diner.

Gerry drove a vintage convertible — with no headlights — to a retro diner during his date with Theresa. After the two shared milkshakes, a flash mob began performing in the restaurant to the tune of “Don’t Stop Believin.’” Gerry and Theresa eventually began to dance with them, and he later gave a rose to her.

Gerry ultimately got down on one knee during the ABC series finale, which aired in November 2023.

Related: Every Bachelor Nation Couple That Has Tied the Knot Between The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise and The Bachelor Winter Games, multiple couples have found true love — and a select few have made it down the aisle. On The Bachelor, a winning couple didn’t get married until season 17. Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici married in a TV wedding in 2014. However, […]

“When I woke up this morning, it was difficult. I had really mixed feelings, and I got to the point with the questions I had asked myself about, how did I get here? And is she the right girl? I came to the realization that you’re not the right person for me to live with,” Gerry said, taking a dramatic pause before popping the question. “You’re the person that I can’t live without. Theresa, I love you 1,000 percent. I’m never going to stop believing that every day I choose you. Will you marry me?”

Gerry and Theresa exchanged vows during a televised wedding on January 4.

“I love your heart, your soul. I love your smiles, your laughter. We have so much fun together. We laugh until we cry,” Theresa said during her vows. “We have that same, deep love of family. We have so much love to share and now so many more people to share it with. I promise to be your calm in a storm, to comfort you when you’re sad, laugh with you when you’re happy, and to stick with you throughout it all, but most of all, to have fun and to enjoy for the rest of the time we have left on this Earth, which could be another hour. I love you with all of my heart and I cannot wait to be your wife.”

Related: Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist's 'Golden Wedding' Album Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist ended their Golden Bachelor journey as husband and wife. The couple completed their goal of finding a second chance at love by tying the knot on ABC’s The Golden Wedding special in January 2024. Attended by the pair’s family, friends and more than 50 members of Bachelor Nation, fans watched […]

Gerry, for his part, had his own sweet words to share during the vows.

“I have learned that you are the woman I can’t live without. I learned that you make me calm with the touch of your hand. I’ve learned you make me laugh with the easy comfort of a long-lost friend,” he said. “I’ve learned you are a strong and independent woman, and your strength gives me joy. I’ve learned that you make me a better person, a better man because of your sensitivity and soft voice. Theresa, I now know I have found a full partner to share the experiences life will throw at us.”