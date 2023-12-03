The Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner isn’t focused on his ex speaking out about the ups and downs of their nearly three-year relationship.

“My only response is that I have so many positive things in my life right now,” Turner told The Los Angeles Times on Thursday, November 30, when asked about the recent report regarding his previous relationships. “I have the wonderful love of Theresa, my partner. I don’t have time to reflect on comments like this. I’m happy to look forward.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Turner dated a handful of women after his wife, Toni, died in 2017. One of those women, referred to by the name Carolyn in the story published on Wednesday, November 28, claimed that Turner once fat-shamed her before joining him at his high school reunion.

“I’m not taking you to the reunion looking like that,” Carolyn, who told the outlet that she had recently gained 10 pounds due to stress, alleged Turner said while pointing to her body. The comment served as the catalyst for their January 2020 breakup.

Related: Biggest Bachelor Nation Scandals of All Time From breakups to makeups and everything in between, Bachelor Nation has seen it all — and it hasn’t always been pretty. Loyal fans of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette often put in the work to uncover secrets from contestants’ pasts as they search for love on the ABC reality franchise. During Matt James‘ historic season, […]

Turner subsequently asked Carolyn to move out of his Indiana lake house and while packing, Carolyn told the outlet that she fell down the stairs and was taken to the ER, something she says Turner believed to be an excuse to delay her move and sue him for the injury. As a result, Turner asked her to leave the property one week earlier than planned and stay in a hotel.

“I really wish this would’ve worked out,’” Carolyn claimed Turner told her as he helped her to her car with her walker. “Call me when you get to your hotel, so I know you made it safe.”

Related: Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner's Heartfelt Quotes About Late Wife Toni Gerry Turner is honoring his late wife, Toni Turner, as he looks for new love on The Golden Bachelor. The 72-year-old leading man was married to his longtime love for over four decades and the two purchased their dream lake house in 2017. Not long after, Toni fell and was taken to the hospital by […]

Carolyn, who is 14 years Turner’s junior, met the Bachelor Nation star while working at the Vera French Mental Health Center in Iowa and claimed they began dating him one month after Toni’s death. Their relationship is contradictory to Turner’s claims on The Golden Bachelor that his love life had been on pause since his wife’s passing.

“The idea that I’d go out with a recent widower just mortifies me,” she told the outlet. “I just didn’t see it. Until I went back and looked at my text messages, I never realized Gerry’s texts had turned hot and heavy so relatively soon.”

Related: Our Top Tear-Worthy Moments From 'The Golden Bachelor' Season 1 The Golden Bachelor’s debut season has brought out every emotion in Bachelor Nation — including relief that Gerry Turner will find love. Fans watched leading man Gerry begin his journey to find love after loss when the show premiered in September 2023. He kicked things off by opening up about his 43-year marriage to his late […]

She also alleged that Turner repeated sweet comments to his Golden Bachelor contestants that he previously said to her. Carolyn further alleged that he lied about not having been kissed in six years. “And I’m like, ‘What?’ He’s got to know that people are paying attention to this show,” she stated. “I’m just flabbergasted.”

Us Weekly has reached out to ABC for comment.

The outlet’s report came one day before Turner’s Golden Bachelor journey came to an end on ABC. After weeks of romantic dates and heartfelt moments, Turner chose to spend the rest of his life with Theresa Nist. A live wedding special is set for January 4.