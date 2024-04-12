The Golden Bachelor couple Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist have officially called it quits after three months of marriage — and they have to give the rings back.

“I think that’s the rule, I think I have to give this ring back. Sad to say,” Theresa, 70, shared during Good Morning America on Friday, April 12, after they announced the split. Gerry, 72, chimed in, adding, “But, you know what, we don’t have to give back the memories.”

GMA anchor Juju Chang offered more answers for fans after their interview aired, revealing that Gerry and Theresa did, indeed, have a prenup. “And they highly recommend it to others,” she added. Chang, 58, also said the two plan to stay in each other’s lives because they’re still “best friends.”

While Theresa didn’t share any plans to become the Golden Bachelorette, the former reality star did offer some advice to the upcoming (and yet to be announced) franchise star. “She said, ‘Be authentic, be yourself,’” Chang recalled.

Gerry proposed to Theresa during the Golden Bachelor finale, which aired in November 2023. Their live wedding special aired via ABC on January 4, with the former couple sharing their vows in front of 50 Bachelor Nation members — plus viewers around the nation.

“We have that same, deep love of family. We have so much love to share and now so many more people to share it with,” Theresa told Gerry during her vows. “I promise to be your calm in a storm, to comfort you when you’re sad, laugh with you when you’re happy, and to stick with you throughout it all, but most of all, to have fun and to enjoy for the rest of the time we have left on this Earth, which could be another hour.”

Their love of family came full circle, it seemed, when Gerry and Theresa revealed the reason behind their divorce. The former Golden Bachelor star said it’s “best for the happiness of each of us to live apart” and close to their respective families.

Gerry shares two daughters with late wife, Toni, while Theresa has two kids — a son and daughter — with late husband Billy.

“Theresa and I have had a number of heart to heart conversations and we’ve looked closely at our situation — our living situation — and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s time for us to dissolve our marriage,” Gerry said during their interview on Friday.

It was previously reported that the couple had yet to move in together after sharing their hopes of relocating following their nuptials. Gerry stayed in his home state of Indiana, while Theresa remained in New Jersey.

A source told Us Weekly earlier this month that the pair were navigating their long-distance relationship with visits to each other’s respective homes.