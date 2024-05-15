Joan Vassos has made one stipulation crystal-clear to her potential suitors on The Golden Bachelorette.

“I’ll never leave my family,” Joan, 61, said in an interview with CNN published Wednesday, May 15. “They are the most important people in the world to me obviously, and I would expect that to be the same for the person that I end up with because family is so important to me, that would have to be a key part of their personality.”

The mother of four and grandmother of two — who was first introduced to Bachelor Nation as a contestant on Gerry Turner’s season of The Golden Bachelor — clarified that she’s more than willing to “maybe spend a couple of months or a couple of weeks at a time” with a new partner as they figure out a life together.

But she’s certainly not packing her bags and leaving her family behind.

Joan said, “Maybe eventually, you figure out a destination that would work for you and your families or have another house where everybody gets together.”

The school administrator from Maryland drew the same line in the sand with Gerry, 72, on The Golden Bachelor.

“That was actually the first question that Gerry asked me,” Joan revealed. “We sat down for the first time together and he said, ‘You live in Maryland, I live in Indiana. How do you see something like this working?’ My answer to him was — and it still is my answer — I think you almost have to live a dual life.”

Joan’s fierce dedication to her family was on display during her time on The Golden Bachelor, which saw Joan self-eliminate after her daughter was having a difficult time back home after giving birth.

When it comes to her time as Golden Bachelorette, Joan said the reaction from her family has been a bit of a mixed bag.

“My first and third children are very into this,” she explained. “They think it’s really fun and, like, what a cool experience for mom. My daughter Erica and my son Luke are a little cringey. Like, ‘Don’t kiss a guy on TV. This is gonna be really embarrassing. My friends are watching.’”

Ultimately, Joan said, “All of them want me to find love.”

The Golden Bachelorette premieres this fall on ABC.