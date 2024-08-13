‘The Golden Bachelorette’ Season 1 Cast: Meet Joan Vassos’ Contestants

It’s time to meet the 24 contestants looking for love with Joan Vassos — and Bachelor Nation will recognize one familiar face.

Bachelor season 28 winner Kelsey Anderson’s dad, Mark, is one of the 61-year-old lead’s suitors, according to the cast announcement from ABC on Tuesday, August 13. (Kelsey’s mom, Denise, died in 2018 after a battle with breast cancer.)

“Mark is ready for love after loss. You may recognize Mark as Kelsey Anderson’s dad and Joey Graziadei’s future father-in-law!” his bio reads. “Inspired by Kelsey and Joey’s love story, Mark is excited about this chance to find love again. Mark is empathetic and warm and has dedicated his life to working for the military. His five children are his greatest accompaniment, and he can’t wait to have grandchildren one day.”

Mark, 57, tuned into The Golden Bachelor to see Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist’s love story, which ended after three months of marriage earlier this year.

In addition to revealing the cast for the senior spinoff, ABC announced Grant Ellis, fresh off his elimination from Jenn Tran’s season 21 of The Bachelorette, will be the season 29 Bachelor when the show returns in 2025.

The Golden Bachelorette premieres on ABC Wednesday, September 18. Scroll through to meet the cast: