The Bachelorette Jenn Tran got candid about “all the work” she’s had done.

Tran, 26, took to TikTok on Thursday, June 20, to share what fillers she got while doing her makeup. “None … until today!” she quipped in the video, adding she got lip injections that morning.

“I’ve always wanted to get a little bit of lip filler, I’ve just never had the chance to,” she said. “For me, I just really wanted to enhance the natural beauty in my face that I already have. I don’t want to look super done up.”

“I’m really loving how they look so far,” she said, noting that her pout was still swollen. “They will go down. They do hurt a little bit,” she admitted.

Tran subsequently shut down rumors that she has hair extensions. “This is all of my own hair, believe it or not.” She backed away from the camera while showing that her strands cascaded down to her bum. “I need to get it cut but I’m gonna wait a couple weeks.”

She then zoomed in on her extra long eyelashes, sharing they are “obviously not real.”

“I glue these on every week,” she said. “They stay on for a week or so.”

Tran concluded the video by telling her followers, “It’s always really important to be transparent” when it comes to filler.

Tran’s season of The Bachelorette premieres next month.

“[I’m ]being told that the ending of my season is also something that has never happened before,” she told former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe at the CMA Fest in Nashville earlier this month.

Tran’s season of The Bachelorette is set to air at 8 p.m. EST on ABC on July 8.