Jenn Tran told Bachelor Nation to expect something new during the finale of The Bachelorette season 21.

“I think I’m also being told that the ending of my season is also something that has never happened before,” Jenn, 26, said while being interviewed by former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe at CMA Fest in Nashville on Saturday, June 8. Bristowe, 38, shared a clip of the interview via Instagram Story on Saturday.

As for what, exactly, fans can expect from the season 21 finale, Jenn did not elaborate.

Jenn made her return to social media last month after filming on the ABC reality show wrapped. “Proof of life!!!!!!!!” she wrote via Instagram on May 24, alongside several photos of her posing in an alleyway. “Past couple of months have been crazy but I’m back, I’m grateful, and it’s only just the beginning✨✨.”

ABC dropped the first promo for season 21 of The Bachelor last month, which showed Jenn in an oversized claw machine, ready to pick from a selection of Bachelorette suitors and red roses. The tagline for the season flashed across the screen, reading: “The power is in her hands.”

Jenn’s first foray into the world of Bachelor Nation was as a contestant on season 28 of The Bachelor, which aired its finale in March. She was eliminated by the season’s leading man, Joey Graziadei, before they did hometown visits. (Graziadei eventually proposed to Kelsey Anderson.)

“I feel so so grateful and so honored to be the first Asian Bachelorette in this franchise,” Jenn said during After the Final Rose in March. “And now to be here today saying in this position being like I am going to lead my own love story, I am going to be the main character in my story — like I just can’t help but think of how many people I’m inspiring.”

Jenn previously teased that her season of The Bachelorette will be historic in more ways than one, telling Entertainment Tonight in March that they would be “breaking the mold” of previous seasons.

“I think what I’ve been trying to tell myself [is I’m the] first Asian Bachelorette, first [physician assistant] student, we’re really breaking the mold this season,” Jenn told ET in a March interview. “I feel like a new mansion is the perfect way to break the mold. I’m gonna bless it with some really good vibes.”