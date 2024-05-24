Jenn Tran returned to social media after filming season 21 of The Bachelorette.

“Proof of life!!!!!!!!” the Bachelor Nation star, 26, wrote via Instagram on Friday, May 24, alongside several snaps of herself posing in an alleyway. “Past couple of months have been crazy but I’m back, I’m grateful, and it’s only just the beginning✨✨”

The post also included photos of Jenn celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islanders Month with friends. “Also just in time for a proper celebration of AAPI month 🫶🏼,” she added.

Fans and colleagues alike rushed to the comments section to welcome Jenn back online.

“‘Past few months have been crazy’ is an understatement,” Bachelorette host Jesse Palmer wrote.

“Can’t wait for your bachelorette season!!“ one user quipped while another commenter wrote, “We love you!!! Can’t wait to watch your season and hoping you found love. ”

On Wednesday, May 22, ABC released the promo for The Bachelorette season 21. In the teaser, Jenn walked in front of the camera in a red minidress. She then flipped a heart-shaped coin and placed it into a claw machine.

After pressing the “Fall in Love” button, Jenn suddenly found herself sitting on an oversized claw in the machine surrounded by toy versions of potential Bachelorette suitors and red roses. Rather than choosing a doll, she selected a red rose.

The onscreen text read: “The power is in her hands.”

Jenn competed on season 28 of The Bachelor, which aired earlier this year. Leading man Joey Graziadei eliminated her before hometowns and eventually proposed to Kelsey Anderson, and Jenn was later chosen by producers to become the next Bachelorette.

“I feel so so grateful and so honored to be the first Asian Bachelorette in this franchise,” Jenn said during After the Final Rose in March. “And now to be here today saying in this position being like I am going to lead my own love story, I am going to be the main character in my story — like I just can’t help but think of how many people I’m inspiring.”

Jenn talked about the impact she hoped to make as the first Vietnamese-American lead in the series.

“You have no idea how much this moment means to me. Growing up I never got to see anyone who looked like me lead their own love story on TV,” she wrote via Instagram later in March. “To be able to inspire a generation of people to be proud of their culture is something I’m so grateful for. This opportunity to find love as the Bachelorette is so much bigger than myself and I am embracing that wholeheartedly.”