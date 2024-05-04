The Bachelorette premiere is right around the corner and Jenn Tran is preparing to meet the men who will be vying for her heart during season 21.

Jenn, 26, was announced as the new leading lady in March during After the Final Rose following the finale of Joey Graziadei’s season. The Miami native is the first Asian American Bachelorette in history and talked about her Vietnamese roots while appearing on The Bachelor.

“It’s honestly incredible and I feel so, so grateful and so honored to be the first Asian Bachelorette in this franchise,” Jenn said on stage. “Growing up, I’ve always wanted to see Asian representation on TV. I feel like it was really sparse. Anytime Asians were in the media it was to fill a supporting character role, to fulfill some sort of stereotype and I always felt boxed in by that because I was like, I don’t see myself on screen. I don’t see myself as a main character.”

She added, “I am going to lead my own love story. I am going to be the main character in my story. I just can’t help but think of how many people I’m inspiring and how many lives that may change.”

Jenn was eliminated by Joey, 28, before hometown dates. The series asked runner-up Daisy Kent to be the leading lady, but she turned it down in an effort to focus on her health. Maria Georgas, who was sent home by Joey after hometown dates, revealed in May that she was slotted to be the Bachelorette but pulled out last minute because it became too “overwhelming.”

Keep reading for everything we know about season 21 of The Bachelorette.

When Does ‘The Bachelorette’ premiere?

Jenn’s journey to find love will begin airing on ABC on Monday, July 8, at 8 p.m. EST. Jesse Palmer is set to return as host.

Who Are the Contestants on ‘The Bachelorette’?

Shortly after announcing Jenn as the new Bachelorette, ABC unveiled 28 potential contestants as an “early look.” Fans are expected to comment on their favorites, and some will get the boot before even having a chance to meet Jenn.

One contestant already has a Bachelor Nation connection. 29-year-old Aaron from Tulsa, Oklahoma, stood out to fans who quickly identified him as the twin brother of Bachelorette season 16 contestant Noah Erb. Noah is engaged to Abigail Heringer, whom he met during season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise.

Where Is ‘The Bachelorette’ Being Filmed?

Season 21 will get a major shakeup, as it will not be filmed at the iconic Bachelor mansion. Jenn’s season will begin at the Hummingbird Nest Ranch in Santa Susana, California, Entertainment Tonight reported in March.

However, viewers shouldn’t get too comfortable with the new digs. After the first night, including limo entrances, and a subsequent rose ceremony, the cast will immediately leave the United States. The outlet reports their international destinations include Australia and New Zealand.