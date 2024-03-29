Jenn Tran’s The Bachelorette season will be historic for many reasons — starting with the location.

“I think what I’ve been trying to tell myself [is I’m the] first Asian Bachelorette, first [physician assistant] student, we’re really breaking the mold this season,” Jenn, 26, told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published on Friday, March 29. “I feel like a new mansion is the perfect way to break the mold. I’m gonna bless it with some really good vibes.”

Jenn, a castoff from Joey Graziadei’s season 28 of The Bachelor, will be the franchise’s first Asian American lead. Joey’s season aired earlier this year and kicked off at the infamous Bachelor Mansion in California.

The mansion, a privately owned residence, has been the site of the early weeks of the show since season 1 of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. Most seasons have been filmed there aside from the respective seasons starring Matt James, Katie Thurston and Michelle Young. (The three seasons occurred during the coronavirus pandemic with the cast and crew forming a safety pod at a hotel.)

Related: Meet Jenn Tran's 'Bachelorette' Suitors — Including 1 'BiP' Alum's Brother Shortly after announcing Jenn Tran as the new Bachelorette, ABC dropped photos of the 28 men who may be contestants on her season. “EARLY LOOK ALERT. 👀 We’re giving you a sneak peek at the men who may be on this season of #TheBachelorette!” the show’s official Facebook account captioned the shots. “Leave a 🌹 […]

According to ET, Jenn’s season will begin at the Hummingbird Nest Ranch in Santa Susana, California. After the night 1 limo entrances and a subsequent rose ceremony, the cast will immediately leave the United States. The outlet reports that destinations include Australia and New Zealand.

“I’m so excited. As a Sagittarius, we love to travel, we love to be independent, we love to do crazy things,” she gushed to ET. “I don’t know where we’re going yet, but I can’t wait to find out.”

Jenn was announced as the new Bachelorette during the Monday, March 25, finale of Joey’s season.

“I feel so so grateful and so honored to be the first Asian bachelorette in this franchise,” Jenn shared during Monday’s After the Final Rose special. “And now to be here today saying in this position being like I am going to lead my own love story, I am going to be the main character in my story — like I just can’t help but think of how many people I’m inspiring.”

Jenn’s introduction to Bachelor Nation initially occurred during her appearance battling for Joey’s heart. The tennis coach, 28, ultimately sent Jenn home ahead of hometowns before getting engaged to Kelsey Anderson.

Related: Former ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Leads: Where Are They Now? While some roses stand the test of time, others wilt before the Neil Lane engagement ring can be resized. The Bachelor premiered on ABC in March 2002 with Alex Michel dubbed the world’s most eligible Bachelor. More than 20 women competed for his heart and one of the most successful reality TV franchises was born. […]

“I definitely was falling in love with [Joey],” Jenn exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “I did tell him in Montreal, and those feelings were [real]. I was in the height of it in Jasper for sure.”

She continued, “You can’t really put a time on processing a breakup. I think [you take it] just little by little, and one day you just stop thinking about it. It just took a lot of my friends bringing me ice cream and a lot of that.”

Which Is the Best ‘Bachelor’ Couple of All Time?

Now that Jenn has processed her feelings, she is more than ready to find The One out of her Bachelorette contestants. (The final cast list has not been revealed, though ABC teased a selection of potential suitors via Facebook earlier this week.)

A premiere date for The Bachelorette season 21 has not been revealed.