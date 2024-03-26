After appearing as a contestant on Joey Graziadei’s season of The Bachelor, Jenn Tran was selected as the next Bachelorette.

“I feel so, so grateful and so honored, to be the first Asian bachelorette in this franchise,” Jenn said after the casting decision was announced during the season 28 Bachelor finale in March 2024.

She continued: “And now to be here today saying … I am going to lead my own love story, I am going to be the main character in my story — like, I just can’t help but think of how many people I’m inspiring.”

Jenn’s season of The Bachelorette will air sometime in July 2024. Here’s everything you need to know about her before then:

How Old Is Jenn Tran?

Jenn was born on November 24, 1997. She was 25 when she filmed The Bachelor and turned 26 before the season aired.

In a February 2024 Instagram video, Jenn, who was studying to be a physician’s assistant, revealed that she had to ask her academic supervisor for permission to do the show since she needed to adjust her schedule and put some requirements on hold.

“No, I did not drop out of school to do this,” she said. “I was really lucky, and I can’t thank them enough for being so supportive.”

How Far Did Jenn Tran Make It on ‘The Bachelor’?

After making a strong entrance by arriving in a go-cart rather than a limo, Jenn was eliminated during week 7 ahead of the hometown dates.

“It’s definitely tough to know that I wasn’t enough. That’s not fun,” Jenn told cameras after Joey sent her home. “I know that we would’ve been amazing together. I know that we would’ve been so happy.”

Jenn also opened up about her childhood during a February episode of the show.

“[My] parents were fighting all the time and didn’t necessarily try to hide their fighting,” she said, noting that her parents’ continued to live in the same house after separating, which created a “traumatic” atmosphere.

“I always felt so unwanted by my dad and the whole family situation growing up,” she said. “I just never really felt truly loved. My dad and I’s relationship really deteriorated to basically nothing toward the end of us living together. My dad is not a part of my life anymore.”

What Has Jenn Tran Said About Joey Graziadei?

Jenn exclusively told Us in March 2024 that she “definitely was falling in love” with Joey during her time on The Bachelor. She added that she has “nothing but good things to say” about Joey, who got engaged to Kelsey Anderson during the season 28 finale.

What Is Jenn Tran Looking for in a Relationship?

Jenn’s ABC bio notes that she “has had multiple serious relationships but is still looking for a man who’s as reliable and thoughtful as she is.”

During the Bachelor season 28 finale, Jenn said that she hopes “I find my person” on The Bachelorette.

“Someone that I truly feel like is 100 percent my perfect match and someone that I’m compatible with,” she continued. “Someone I can have fun with and also just, like, feel like we are each other’s person.”

What Does Jenn Tran Do for a Living?

According to her LinkedIn page, Jenn hopes to pursue a career as a physician’s assistant and is currently volunteering with organizations addressing food insecurity within the Greater Boston area.

She previously worked as a clinical care technician for Tufts Medical Center from 2020 to 2022 and graduated from University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020 with a degree in molecular biology.