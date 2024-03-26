Jenn Tran might be a surprising choice for the Bachelorette, but she has at least one qualification: she believes the process works.

“I definitely was falling in love with [Joey Graziadei],” Jenn, 26, told Us Weekly after the Women Tell All taping earlier in March. “I did tell him in Montreal, and those feelings were [real]. I was in the height of it in Jasper for sure.”

When asked how long it took to “get over” the 28-year-old tennis pro, Jenn told Us: “You can’t really put a time on processing a breakup. I think [you take it] just little by little, and one day you just stop thinking about it. It just took a lot of my friends bringing me ice cream and a lot of that.”

Jenn noted that she has “nothing but good things to say” about her relationship with Joey, who broke up with her before hometowns.

“He was 100 percent himself the entire time,” she told Us. “He’s so genuine and he really just made me feel so safe the entire time I was there in terms of just being who I am. And he was just so open and receptive of everything, and he truly is an amazing guy.”

ABC announced at After the Final Rose on Monday, March 25, that Jenn would lead season 21.

“I feel so so grateful and so honored to be the first Asian bachelorette in this franchise,” Jenn said. “And now to be here today saying … I am going to lead my own love story, I am going to be the main character in my story — like, I just can’t help but think of how many people I’m inspiring.”

The network subsequently revealed 28 men who may be picked to be her contestants.

Earlier in the evening, fans watched Joey get engaged to Kelsey Anderson after Daisy Kent exited the final rose ceremony early. When the runner-up was asked by Jesse Palmer whether she was ready to be the Bachelorette, Daisy declined.

“My life, the last year, has been crazy. [Yesterday] was the one-year of me getting my cochlear implant, which completely changed my life,” she said. “Also, I went through this, and as great of an experience it was, it was also really, really hard. I’m healthy and I’m happy. I haven’t had those two things in a really long time. And so right now, I know it’s a time for me to focus on the things I love and the people I love. And so right now, no, I’m not ready. And that’s OK. And I’m really proud of myself for realizing that.”

The Bachelorette is expected to return in July.