Jenn Tran is embracing her new role as The Bachelorette, and she can’t wait to meet her potential suitors.

“I’ve literally just been waiting for this moment since I found out,” Jenn, 26, told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, March 28. “I’m so excited to see what they’re gonna look like, what they’re gonna be like, how funny they are. I’m just really excited to flirt my little booty off. I will flirt. It’s natural. I can flirt with my mother. I flirt with everybody.”

As for how she’s going to tackle dating a handful of men at once, Jenn said she didn’t “really have a game plan” but is prepared to “smile through the chaos.”

“I’m really just gonna be my freaking self and that means all the good, the bad, and the chaotic, and the psychotic. That’s really what you’re gonna have to look forward to,” she said. “You’re not going to get polished Jenn, sad and perfect Jenn. You’re going to get crazy Jenn.”

When it came to her potential contestants, Jenn said she hoped they showed up “100 percent authentic and themselves.”

“I hope they don’t have too much chaos. I think there’s only room for one person to be chaotic in a relationship, and that’s me. I claim that,” she joked. “I want someone to ground me. I’m a Sagittarius, I’m a fire sign, so I’m a little crazy… I bring that fiery energy. I want someone to have a little bit of fiery energy, but also to like ground me a little bit, put me in a place.”

In order to be The One for Jenn, she shared that her partner must have “cheeky banter” and not chew with their mouth open. She added, “If your sense of humor is my sense of humor, that is all that I really want, because, at the end of the day, lust is gonna fade and all this other newness is gonna fade, and if you have the same sense of humor and you still have that friendship in the end, that’s what’s gonna make a lasting relationship.”

Bachelor Nation first met Jenn when she vied for the affections of Joey Graziadei on season 28 of The Bachelor. While she didn’t get the tennis pro’s final rose, it was announced during The Bachelor: After the Final Rose that Jenn would be the next lead of The Bachelorette.

“This experience is absolutely crazy and all I can hope is for them to really open up their heart to this because that’s what I did and I got so much out of it,” Jenn told the audience on Monday, March 25. “You know, it didn’t end the way that I wanted to, but I grew and I learned so much from it … I really hope that they are ready to have some frickin’ fun.”

Jenn made history as the first Asian American lead of the franchise. “I feel so so grateful and so honored to be the first Asian bachelorette in this franchise,” she said on Monday. “And now to be here today saying in this position being like I am going to lead my own love story, I am going to be the main character in my story — like I just can’t help but think of how many people I’m inspiring.”

The Bachelorette season 21 premieres on ABC in July.