Jenn Tran is stepping into the Bachelorette spotlight in her first promo footage.

ABC dropped the first teaser of Jenn, 26, in her new role on Wednesday, May 22, in which she strutted in front of a camera wearing a red minidress. After flipping a heart-shaped coin, Jenn inserted the token into a claw machine.

After maneuvering the joystick and pressing a “Fall in Love” button, Jenn was magically transported inside the machine. She sat on a large-scale claw, surrounded by stuffed toy versions of her potential Bachelorette suitors and red roses. Instead of picking up a doll of a man, Jenn opted for a red rose.

“The power is in her hands,” onscreen text reads.

Jenn competed on Joey Graziadei’s season 28 of The Bachelor, which aired earlier this year. After Joey, 28, eliminated her ahead of hometowns and ultimately got engaged to Kelsey Anderson, Jenn accepted the role of the next Bachelorette.

“I feel so so grateful and so honored to be the first Asian Bachelorette in this franchise,” Jenn said during After the Final Rose in March. “And now to be here today saying in this position being like I am going to lead my own love story, I am going to be the main character in my story — like I just can’t help but think of how many people I’m inspiring.”

Jenn will be the first Vietnamese-American lead of the franchise, which is currently filming.

“You have no idea how much this moment means to me. Growing up I never got to see anyone who looked like me lead their own love story on TV,” she wrote via Instagram later in March. “To be able to inspire a generation of people to be proud of their culture is something I’m so grateful for. This opportunity to find love as the Bachelorette is so much bigger than myself and I am embracing that wholeheartedly.”

Jenn’s season will also be the first to be filmed at a brand-new mansion.

“We’re really breaking the mold this season,” she told Entertainment Tonight days later. “I feel like a new mansion is the perfect way to break the mold. I’m gonna bless it with some really good vibes.”

What Is the Best Reality Dating Franchise?

Both The Bachelor and The Bachelorette typically kick off filming at the same mansion in Los Angeles each year. According to ET, Jenn begins her search for love at the Hummingbird Nest Ranch in Santa Susana, California. After night 1, Jenn and her cast will immediately depart the United States for various international destinations.

The Bachelorette season 21 premieres on ABC Monday, July 8 at 8 p.m. ET.