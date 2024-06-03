Just over one month away from Jenn Tran‘s premiere of The Bachelorette, ABC is confirming the official cast of contestants.

On Monday, June 3, the network dropped names, photos and bios for the 25 men competing on season 21, and Us Weekly is breaking down the highlights.

The Bachelorette season 16 and Bachelor in Paradise season 7 star Noah Erb’s twin brother, Aaron, is the first suitor listed. Turns out Aaron and Noah are two of 11 siblings — and Aaron is seven minutes older than Noah, who is set to marry his BiP costar Abigail Heringer in the fall of 2024.

Brendan has a reality TV-worthy story of his own, with ABC revealing in his bio that his last girlfriend left him for his best friend. While one of Brett’s fun facts is that he can do the splits (Kyle Richards found shaking!) and Brian is a “confirmed Swiftie,” Devin’s red flag (we mean, fun fact) is he “loves eating shrimp tacos despite being allergic to shrimp.” And get this: 24-year-old Dylan has never been to Trader Joe’s, Hakeem has spent $5,000 on a dating coach and John “stayed awake for 36-plus hours playing Ping-Pong.”

Moze (real name: Caleb?!) is likely expecting ABC to pull out all the stops because his “ultimate date would be a trip to the moon.” He also “isn’t afraid to try freestyle rapping for his lady on a first date,” which sounds like the perfect limo entrance to go viral for the wrong reasons. There are two Sams — Sam M. was homeschooled and loves Sons of Anarchy and Sam N. “loves getting his eyebrows threaded to keep them #OnFleek.” (The use of that hashtag might mean that we won’t need to use the initials for long!)

Jenn appeared on Joey Graziadei‘s season of The Bachelor, which aired earlier this year. She was named the next star – and the first Asian American lead in the franchise — at After the Final Rose in March. (Joey got engaged to Kelsey Anderson and the twosome are still going strong. Jenn was eliminated before hometown dates.)

Scroll through for a complete list of Jenn’s suitors: