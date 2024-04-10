Bachelor in Paradise alums Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb are getting one step closer to saying “I do.”

“Mood because we finally have a date!! The countdown officially begins… 🕊️🤍,” Heringer and Erb, both 29, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, April 9, sharing throwback photos from their engagement photo shoot.

While neither Heringer nor Erb shared their chosen wedding date, many of their Bachelor Nation pals are presumably clearing their schedule.

“Yay!!!! Can’t wait ❤️❤️❤️,” Becca Kufrin wrote via Instagram comment, while Blake Horstmann replied with clapping emojis.

Less than one week earlier, Heringer flew from the couple’s home in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to New York City to find her dream wedding gown. She shared footage via her TikTok as she visited various salons during Bridal Fashion Week alongside fellow Bachelor Nation alum Chelsea Vaughn.

Heringer and Erb met during Bachelor in Paradise season 7 after appearances on Matt James and Tayshia Adams’ respective seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. While Heringer and the travel nurse instantly hit it off on the beach spinoff, they ultimately broke up ahead of the finale. They later reconnected once filming wrapped.

“I think it made it more real. You step away — no cameras, no production, just you and somebody you like that were in a crazy experience in the real world,” Erb exclusively told Us Weekly in June 2022 of their brief breakup. “I think it’s good. It makes it more real. You get to say, ‘OK, where am I at in real life with my own thoughts and my own time?’ And all that.”

After two years of dating, Erb proposed in August 2023 with a “ridiculous amount” of roses, which he noted via Instagram several hours later. After their beachside proposal, Erb had a second surprise in store for Heringer: tickets to see Taylor Swift’s final Eras Tour concert in Los Angeles.

“I’m emo today but I remember listening to Taylor Swift through every chapter of my life since I was 15 and now I get to see her with my fiancé,” Heringer gushed via her Instagram Story that night.

Which Is the Best ‘Bachelor’ Couple of All Time?

One year earlier, Erb exclusively told Us that the couple will “make a great married couple” but they weren’t in a rush to take the next step.

“We’re pretty, like, happy with [how things are],” he told Us in June 2022. “That’s the biggest thing after the show, was [finding] our pace. … When I see something, I’m set on it, I’m all in. And then I, like, work toward it, but I’m not gonna [give in to the pressure].”