Noah Erb had a little help from his Bachelor in Paradise season 7 costars Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs when he orchestrated his proposal to now-fiancée Abigail Heringer.

“I have to give the BIGGEST shoutout to these two!! 8 months pregnant and can’t stop them from helping Noah plan the proposal to watching [our dog] Maki last minute so we can go to Taylor Swift tonight,” Heringer, 28, wrote via Instagram Story on Wednesday, August 9, alongside a pic of Kufrin, 33, and Jacobs, 30. “Y’all are family — love you two so much!”

Heringer and Erb, 28, met on BiP season 7 in 2021 — as did Kufrin and Jacobs, who got engaged in May 2022. After more than two years together, Erb and Heringer announced hours earlier on Wednesday that he had popped the question.

“I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, and I want ‘em all,” the newly engaged pair captioned a joint Instagram post, quoting Swift’s “Lover.” The song choice is particularly fitting, since Erb surprised Heringer with tickets to Swift’s final Eras Tour concert in Los Angeles later that night.

“I’m emo today but I remember listening to Taylor Swift through every chapter of my life since I was 15 and now I get to see her with my fiancé,” Heringer added via her Instagram Story on Wednesday. “I will literally die if she announces [her version of] 1989 tonight.”

Erb recounted via his Instagram how he purchased a “ridiculous amount” of roses from Trader Joe’s to set the scene. “It turned into me hugging and telling every woman over the age of 80 I’m getting engaged,” he wrote in his post. “I couldn’t stop myself. They gave me advice and told stories about their husbands before they died. We laughed. … Moral of the story is you can never have enough flowers for an engagement.”

Erb, who first appeared on Tayshia Adams’ season 16 of The Bachelorette before meeting his bride-to-be in Paradise, also thanked Kufrin and Jacobs for their participation.

“People talk about The Bachelor and the friendships that come out of it. Can’t thank Thomas and Becca enough for how much effort they put in to try to help me pull this off while their life is so busy,” Erb wrote. “They’ve earned a babysitter for life and I love them.”

Kufrin and Jacobs are currently expecting their first baby, a son. According to a Wednesday social media post, the former Bachelorette is eight months along.

Like Kufrin and Jacobs, Erb and Heringer — who was the first impression rose recipient on Matt James’ season — called it quits during the Bachelor in Paradise season 7 finale. They ultimately rekindled their relationship after returning home. After two years together, Erb and Heringer purchased their first home together in Tulsa, Oklahoma, earlier this summer. Weeks later, they adopted a German Shepherd-Collie mix named Macchiato.

Erb previously told Us Weekly that he and Heringer would “make a great married couple.”

“Our focus is on our relationship, you know, the date nights,” he exclusively told Us in June 2022. “We’re trying to go try new restaurants all the time. We travel a lot. [Bachelor in Paradise] was a good experience, but now it’s [the] real world.”