Off the market! Bachelor in Paradise couple Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb are engaged after more than two years together.

“I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, and I want ‘em all,” Heringer and Erb captioned a joint Instagram post on Wednesday, August 9, quoting Taylor Swift‘s “Lover.” Erb popped the question on the beach in San Diego.

The couple met while filming season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2021 — but Erb was interested in Heringer before they even arrived on the beach in Mexico. They gave each other roses each week, ensuring they were on the same page, but their relationship started getting a little rocky as the show progressed.

When the season 16 Bachelorette alum admitted he was falling in love with Heringer, she didn’t respond right away, causing Erb to pull back.

Heringer’s hesitation made her feel like she was sabotaging their relationship, so she decided it was time to tell Erb that she was falling in love with him too. However, Erb pulled the plug on their romance during a prom-themed date in paradise. The season 25 Bachelor alum admitted to feeling blindsided by Erb’s changing feelings, and the twosome left Mexico solo.

While they may not have lasted on the beach, the lovebirds surprised Bachelor Nation the night of the season finale by announcing they were back together. “You never know what you have until it’s gone, then you never let it go,” Erb wrote via Instagram in October 2021. “World, meet my new GF, turns out we do know how to talk to each other and I think I’ll keep her.”

Heringer shared the happy news in a post of her own, uploading a sweet video montage of the couple spending time together with “Adore You” by Miley Cyrus playing in the background. She captioned it, “I love you @NoahErb.”

Erb and Heringer moved in together in 2022, their long-distance relationship. “I’m not used to hair being all over the place,” Erb told Us Weekly that June while Heringer shook her head and smiled. “It’s been good, it’s been fun,” he assured after.

Admitting to feeling “all the pressure” from fans to tie the knot, Heringer exclusively told Us that “every time I post something of us two with no announcement, it’s like, ‘we’re waiting for that engagement, put a ring on it, you look good in white.’ And I’m just like, ‘Oh my gosh!’”

Although the couple blocked out the pressure from their supporters, Erb commented that he couldn’t blame them, saying, “We’d make a great married couple.”