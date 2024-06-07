Summer TV Preview 2024: Inside Must-Watch New and Returning Shows

Summer is officially upon Us and TV fans are in for some exciting content with shows such as The Bear and Only Murders in the Building.

The Bear, which debuted on Hulu in June 2022, introduced viewers to The Beef restaurant, which was taken over by Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) following the death of his older brother, Mikey (Jon Bernthal). Carmy ultimately decided to close the sandwich shop in favor of opening up a new spot called The Bear.

With help from Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) and other employees, they were able to pull off a rush opening with a successful first dinner. In the kitchen, however, things unraveled during the season 2 finale. Most of the characters now have to face major changes in the third season of the show.

White, 33, previously hinted at what fans can expect from season 3, telling Variety in December 2023, “For the second season, so much of it was about putting the restaurant together, so there wasn’t that much cooking. But now, in the third season, I think we’re going to go back to that functioning kitchen atmosphere that we had in the first.”

The official trailer also teased tension between Carmy and Sydney as some fans anxiously await a potential romance between the pair.

Changes aren’t just happening on The Bear — but on Only Murders in the Building as well. The show is moving locations from New York to Los Angeles after season 3 ended with a shocking murder at The Arconia.

Only Murders in the Building is also taking the opportunity to fill their fourth season with a wide variety of star-studded guest stars such as Eva Longoria, Eugene Levy, Kumail Nanjiani, Molly Shannon and Zach Galifianakis.

Scroll on for more new and returning TV shows this summer: