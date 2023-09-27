After coming out as pansexual, Wayne Brady can finally be honest in relationships.

‘I’m not hiding anything now,” the Let’s Make a Deal host, 51, told Entertainment Tonight Tuesday, September 26. ‘It would be hard for me to truly put myself 100 percent into a relationship when there’s this nagging doubt that I have not explored that piece of me, or even given voice to having that option.”

Brady explained that being pansexual “doesn’t mean that it’s ever going to manifest itself in a relationship with a man, or a relationship with this person.”

“I don’t know, but at least being able to voice that, so that, if I go into a relationship, whomever I’m in a relationship with knows me 100 percent,” he said.

The five-time Emmy winner was previously married to Diana Lasso from 1993 to 1995. Four years later, Brady married Madie Taketa. They finalized their divorce in 2007 and have a daughter, Maile, 20.

After having traditional husband/wife relationships, Brady says he was hiding his secret

“I think that’s the piece that was missing, that I couldn’t verbalize, ’cause I couldn’t lock on to it. I always felt this much dishonest, and if I was being dishonest, then there’s no way to truly give yourself 100 percent,” said Brady.

Beginning in 1996, Brady has enjoyed a versatile career, including starring on Broadway in Chicago and Kinky Boots. In 2024, he will also appear in the title role of a new production of The Wiz.

The Whose Line Is It Anyway? host has appeared in numerous films and television series, as well as releasing two music albums.

As he begins his 15th season as the host of Let’s Make A Deal, Brady said he feels he can improve in his craft.

“Me coming out and saying that I may identify as pansexual still doesn’t stop me from being the dopest host on TV and doing what I do. Still doesn’t stop me from being amazing at my job,” he added to ET. “In fact, if anything, I feel even better, because I’m lighter.”

Brady is happy that people know he is not limiting his sexual options.

“I’m not saying that I am going to be in a relationship with another man. I’m saying it is very possible for me to be attracted to the man because of the person.” he said. “I can be attracted to this beautiful woman because of the person. But then again, that may be a non-binary person that might go, ‘Oh, I’m attracted to you. I’m attracted to this trans person.'”

However, the multi-talented entertainer explained he is not ready now for a relationship.

“I would not inflict me on somebody,” Brady commented. “The best thing that I could do for myself right now and to do for someone else is to not be in a relationship, is to just breathe,” he said. “There are things that I want to do… I just want to work right now. I want to continue to go to therapy, so that when I am ready to either pursue or be pursued, whomever that may be, my aim is to be my best self.”