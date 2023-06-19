Emily in Paris raised the bar with its season 3 finale — and now fans want to know what happens next.

During the dramatic conclusion, which aired in December 2022, Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and Camille (Camille Razat) break up at the altar due to his feelings for Emily (Lily Collins). After Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) catches wind of the news, he ends his relationship with Emily — who finds her way back to Gabriel.

Before Emily and Gabriel can explore their feelings for one another, he reveals that Camille is pregnant. Following the shocking twist, creator Darren Star weighed in on what fans can expect from their favorite characters in season 4.

“There’s a lot more story to tell here and we’re not wrapping things up anytime soon,” he teased during an interview with E! News that same month. “And also hopefully season 4 isn’t the end either. I feel like we’re all creatively feeling like we’re in the middle of something not heading towards the end.”

According to Star, the pregnancy news was something the show was building up to throughout the season. “I feel like the surprise at the very end informs so much of what the characters were going through earlier on, but it just hadn’t been revealed until that last moment,” he added.

Razat, for her part, revealed she wasn’t sure what response to expect from viewers, adding, “My character’s storyline is definitely very complex. So, I have a strong feeling that people will either hate it or adore it.”

Meanwhile, Collins broke down how her executive producer role affected her knowledge of future story lines.

“Darren and I speak, on occasion, about where he’s thinking of going, but he also doesn’t wanna spoil too much for me because there is a fine line,” the actress told Collider shortly after season 3 started streaming. “I don’t wanna know everything because I want to be led with the writing, but I am also curious because, as a producer wanting to celebrate the other characters, I’m very curious to see what their trajectories are. I think we have a fine balance between communicating about where things are headed, but they don’t often know until the stories break in the room, and they’re having that experience in the writers’ room while we’re filming.”

Collins added: “So, there isn’t always that opportunity to share. We have little sidebars here and there, but I’m always excited when I start finding things out. We’re all together and in on it, so it does feel special to have those experiences of finding out. It’s fun.”

