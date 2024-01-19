Emily In Paris star Ashley Park is currently recovering following a hospital stay.

“As I sit here processing and recovering from the first few weeks of 2024, the only word I can think of is grateful. While on holiday in December into New Years, what started as tonsillitis spiraled into critical septic shock, which infected and affected several of my organs,” Park, 32, wrote via Instagram on Friday, January 19. “I am grateful that my health has improved despite what we had initially been told.”

She went on to thank costar and rumored boyfriend Paul Forman. “Grateful most of all to [Paul] for being unconditionally by my side through all this. You calmed my fears and held me through ambulances, three foreign hospitals, a week in the ICU, scary ERs, countless scans and tests and injections, excruciating pain, and so much confusion all while we were alone on the other side of the world far from those we know,” she wrote.

Forman, 29, and Park met while filming season 3 when he was cast as her love interest, Nicolas de Leon. (Park’s Mindy Chen was an old boarding school classmate of Nicolas before they rekindled their past spark.)

“I love you, Paul. More than I can ever say,” Park gushed in her post, which featured pictures of the Forman sitting at her bedside.

Park further noted on Friday that she was initially wary to publicly share her condition.

“I hesitated to share what’s been happening as I’m still in the throes of recovery … but I now know I’m safely on the other side of the worst,” she added. “Thanks for reading this. I’m sorry for being so absent recently [on social media] so much and to people in my life. I love you all. I’m healing and I promise I’m gonna be okay ❤️.”

Park, who also expressed her gratitude for her doctors and ICU staffers, received many supportive messages from her loved ones via Instagram comment, including from her Mean Girls costar Busy Philipps.

“Oh my god, honey. I was just thinking of you yesterday and wondering why I didn’t see you at Mean Girls [premiere] and then thought, ‘Oh she must be somewhere fabulous,” Philipps, 44, wrote. “You poor thing. I’m so glad you’re on the mend and sending you so many healing positive vibes❤️❤️❤️.”

Fellow Travelers star Jelani Alladin added, “We are all holding you close in spirit! @peforman you are heaven sent! Sending all the healing your way, Ash!”

As Park remains focused on her recovery, Emily In Paris recently started production on season 4. The Netflix comedy, helmed by Darren Starr also stars Lily Collins, Lucas Bravo, Lucien Laviscount, Camille Razat and Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu.