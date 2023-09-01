Us Weekly’s Breakout Style Stars of 2023: Ashley Park

Ashley Park is a fashion risk taker — and her red carpet choices always have Us in awe.

The 32-year-old actress — who gained notoriety from the hit Netflix series Emily in Paris — knows how to make a statement on and off the screen. Park doesn’t shy away from experimental looks, which often include a nod to the past. Take the 2023 Met Gala, for example. Park nailed the Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty theme, honoring the late designer in fingerless gloves and a netted Michael Kors gown.

What we love most about Park’s style is her ability to play around with different colors, textures, prints and silhouettes paired with funky but chic hairstyles and glam. In March, she commanded attention in a purple Christian Siriano jumpsuit that was equipped with a wide-leg silhouette and a puffy off-the-shoulder construction.

In addition to Park, Us Weekly’s Breakout Style Stars of 2023 include Halle Bailey, Jennifer Lawrence, Florence Pugh, Mindy Kaling and Sydney Sweeney.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Keep scrolling to see Park’s standout fashion moments: