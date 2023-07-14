Ashley Park shared her very trendy — and entertaining — beauty routine in a new episode of e.l.f. Cosmetics’ Vanity Table Talk.

In the video, which premiered on Tuesday, July 11, Park created a perfect bronzed eye with a pop of color.

The look featured warm shades blended into her crease, and violet liner that extended around her waterline and swooped over her eyelid. Before nailing the design, she used e.l.f. Cosmetic’s Liquid Poreless Putty Primer to hydrate her face — and hands — while commenting on how “nice” the product feels “all around.”

Throughout the video, Park, 32, shared funny stories including her need to always “get a good poop out” when she’s in a “funk.” She joked that after she uses the bathroom, “the whole world turns around.”

After the episode, Us Weekly caught up with her makeup artist, Misha Shahzada, who dished on Park’s must-haves and her own skincare tips.

Shahzada predicted that skin health will be the hottest summer and fall trend. “Proper prep and skincare is the best form of makeup because it only improves the way we actually wear makeup. I think I see a lot more people gravitating towards this in the coming seasons,” she told Us.

Skin prep is a crucial part of glam when working with Park.

Shahzada’s go-to product to hydrate the actress’ skin is the e.l.f. Cosmetics Liquid Poreless Putty Primer. “I always make sure to use a good primer that really grips the makeup and keeps it intact throughout the day.” She revealed that prepping the skin helps avoid the need to “over-powder,” which can lead to a “cakey and unflattering finish.”

Shahzada and Park have created a lot of makeup magic together, trying everything from “natural to full glam.”

“[Ashley] is not afraid of makeup and loves to play and explore with color, which I find so fun,” Shahzada told Us.

Park, for her part, praised Shahzada during the episode, gushing, “I’ve learned a lot from my makeup artist!”

Shahzada has also worked with stars including Emma Stone, Jenna Ortega, Suki Waterhouse, Lola Tung and more.