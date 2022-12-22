Where to stream Powered by JustWatch

The last five minutes of season 3 of Emily in Paris left Us ready for season 4.

After a slightly slower season, everything hit the fan during episode 10 when Camille (Camille Razat) and Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) nearly tied the knot at their engagement party after revealing she’s pregnant. Camille, who had been having an affair with Sofia (Melia Kreiling), ultimately stopped the nuptials due to Gabriel’s lingering feelings for Emily (Lily Collins) — prompting the publicist’s boyfriend, Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), to break up with her on the spot. Camille also disclosed her and Emily’s secret pact (which she broke) to not date Gabriel to try to keep the peace between the women.

“I heard all the endings and thought they were alts,” Collins told Entertainment Tonight about the finale script. “Then I realized they were all the endings at once. I was like, ‘Wait, there’s a wedding and then there’s a wedding that doesn’t happen or this engagement that turns into a wedding that turns into non-wedding, which turns into a pregnancy announcement, which turns into, like, ‘What the f—k? What!'”

Creator Darren Star broke down Camille’s decision not to go through with the wedding, telling Deadline that “a number of aspects” went into the character’s choice.

“I think ultimately she is a character who would never want to manipulate somebody into marriage. I think there’s so many things that were involved, from making a pact with Emily to feeling that Gabriel would have to marry her out of any sense of obligation to also sensing that they — Gabriel and Emily — have a kind of relationship that she knows she doesn’t have with Gabriel. I think he lights up around Emily in a way that she knows that he doesn’t around her,” he explained. “I think she’s also maybe fallen in love with someone else, although I don’t know that that’s the total reason. And this idea that she’s living out her mother’s life and her mother’s dreams for her and wondering, is she really following her own heart and her own life.”

Star added: “The wedding was a rushed moment. It’s not so difficult to break an engagement and had she had a lot of time to think about it, I think faced with, basically a shotgun wedding, I think she realized she could not at that moment, she just couldn’t make that commitment.”

Bravo, for his part, described the finale as “a big firework.”

“From the moment we get into that church, the way it’s written and the way it unravels, everything makes sense and it also takes you back to things that happened before and it connects to everything from previous seasons and episodes, and it feels like a big firework,” he told ET. “The way Alfie leaves the church is very strong, the way Camille leaves me at the altar and that last scene with Emily, we were so focused. And when Darren told me, ‘You have the last word this season,’ I feel invested with a mission. It’s always very alive on set on Emily and that night you could hear the flies and everybody was so silent. And the moon was full and we were just in silence.”

Emily in Paris is currently streaming on Netflix. Scroll through for a breakdown of the biggest questions after the season 3 finale: