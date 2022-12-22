The last five minutes of season 3 of Emily in Paris left Us ready for season 4.
After a slightly slower season, everything hit the fan during episode 10 when Camille (Camille Razat) and Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) nearly tied the knot at their engagement party after revealing she’s pregnant. Camille, who had been having an affair with Sofia (Melia Kreiling), ultimately stopped the nuptials due to Gabriel’s lingering feelings for Emily (Lily Collins) — prompting the publicist’s boyfriend, Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), to break up with her on the spot. Camille also disclosed her and Emily’s secret pact (which she broke) to not date Gabriel to try to keep the peace between the women.
“I heard all the endings and thought they were alts,” Collins told Entertainment Tonight about the finale script. “Then I realized they were all the endings at once. I was like, ‘Wait, there’s a wedding and then there’s a wedding that doesn’t happen or this engagement that turns into a wedding that turns into non-wedding, which turns into a pregnancy announcement, which turns into, like, ‘What the f—k? What!'”
Creator Darren Star broke down Camille’s decision not to go through with the wedding, telling Deadline that “a number of aspects” went into the character’s choice.
“I think ultimately she is a character who would never want to manipulate somebody into marriage. I think there’s so many things that were involved, from making a pact with Emily to feeling that Gabriel would have to marry her out of any sense of obligation to also sensing that they — Gabriel and Emily — have a kind of relationship that she knows she doesn’t have with Gabriel. I think he lights up around Emily in a way that she knows that he doesn’t around her,” he explained. “I think she’s also maybe fallen in love with someone else, although I don’t know that that’s the total reason. And this idea that she’s living out her mother’s life and her mother’s dreams for her and wondering, is she really following her own heart and her own life.”
Star added: “The wedding was a rushed moment. It’s not so difficult to break an engagement and had she had a lot of time to think about it, I think faced with, basically a shotgun wedding, I think she realized she could not at that moment, she just couldn’t make that commitment.”
Bravo, for his part, described the finale as “a big firework.”
“From the moment we get into that church, the way it’s written and the way it unravels, everything makes sense and it also takes you back to things that happened before and it connects to everything from previous seasons and episodes, and it feels like a big firework,” he told ET. “The way Alfie leaves the church is very strong, the way Camille leaves me at the altar and that last scene with Emily, we were so focused. And when Darren told me, ‘You have the last word this season,’ I feel invested with a mission. It’s always very alive on set on Emily and that night you could hear the flies and everybody was so silent. And the moon was full and we were just in silence.”
Emily in Paris is currently streaming on Netflix. Scroll through for a breakdown of the biggest questions after the season 3 finale:
Credit: Courtesy of Netflix
‘Emily in Paris’ Creator and Cast Answers Burning Questions About Camille’s Pregnancy, Emily’s Futures With Gabriel and Alfie
The last five minutes of season 3 of Emily in Paris left Us ready for season 4.
After a slightly slower season, everything hit the fan during episode 10 when Camille (Camille Razat) and Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) nearly tied the knot at their engagement party after revealing she’s pregnant. Camille, who had been having an affair with Sofia (Melia Kreiling), ultimately stopped the nuptials due to Gabriel’s lingering feelings for Emily (Lily Collins) — prompting the publicist’s boyfriend, Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), to break up with her on the spot. Camille also disclosed her and Emily’s secret pact (which she broke) to not date Gabriel to try to keep the peace between the women.
"I heard all the endings and thought they were alts," Collins told Entertainment Tonight about the finale script. "Then I realized they were all the endings at once. I was like, 'Wait, there’s a wedding and then there’s a wedding that doesn’t happen or this engagement that turns into a wedding that turns into non-wedding, which turns into a pregnancy announcement, which turns into, like, 'What the f—k? What!'"
Creator Darren Star broke down Camille’s decision not to go through with the wedding, telling Deadline that “a number of aspects” went into the character’s choice.
“I think ultimately she is a character who would never want to manipulate somebody into marriage. I think there’s so many things that were involved, from making a pact with Emily to feeling that Gabriel would have to marry her out of any sense of obligation to also sensing that they — Gabriel and Emily — have a kind of relationship that she knows she doesn’t have with Gabriel. I think he lights up around Emily in a way that she knows that he doesn’t around her,” he explained. “I think she’s also maybe fallen in love with someone else, although I don’t know that that’s the total reason. And this idea that she’s living out her mother’s life and her mother’s dreams for her and wondering, is she really following her own heart and her own life.”
[jwplayer H7zRcUwG-zhNYySv2]
Star added: “The wedding was a rushed moment. It’s not so difficult to break an engagement and had she had a lot of time to think about it, I think faced with, basically a shotgun wedding, I think she realized she could not at that moment, she just couldn’t make that commitment.”
Bravo, for his part, described the finale as “a big firework."
"From the moment we get into that church, the way it’s written and the way it unravels, everything makes sense and it also takes you back to things that happened before and it connects to everything from previous seasons and episodes, and it feels like a big firework," he told ET. "The way Alfie leaves the church is very strong, the way Camille leaves me at the altar and that last scene with Emily, we were so focused. And when Darren told me, 'You have the last word this season,' I feel invested with a mission. It’s always very alive on set on Emily and that night you could hear the flies and everybody was so silent. And the moon was full and we were just in silence."
Emily in Paris is currently streaming on Netflix. Scroll through for a breakdown of the biggest questions after the season 3 finale:
Credit: Marie Etchegoyen/Netflix
Is Camille Really Pregnant With Gabriel’s Baby?
While the exes are set to become parents, Razat admitted to ET that she “hope[s]” she doesn’t have to wear a baby bump for too long. She’s also cautious about working with a child.
“I did a shooting once with a baby, and I think that’s very hard and stressful because I'm always very afraid to hurt [the baby]," she explained. "And I'm like, 'I'm sorry, I'm sorry!' I cannot deal with babies. I love them, but I don't know how to do it."
Star, meanwhile, hinted that fans won’t see a child born in season 4.
"We've had three seasons and maybe six months of actual time [have passed], so I'm not sure we're going to actually see a baby in season 4. But I think that we're going to have to deal with the prospect of the baby," he explained.
Credit: Marie Etchegoyen/Netflix
Will Sofia Be on Season 4 of ‘Emily in Paris’?
“I think quite possibly we could see more of her,” Star told Deadline of Camille’s unexpected love interest. “I don’t know that that is a relationship that’s over, and I think that there was a romantic spark between the two of them that I feel like we’ve never seen between Camille and Gabriel. I feel like there’s like some real passion there between the two of them.”
He added that “there was no agenda” when it came to adding a same-sex relationship to season 3.
“It was very much the idea of Camille having an affair, we were open to a man or a woman. Suddenly, a woman was something that was not only more interesting, but felt very true to the character and something that felt a little bit missing from the series,” he said. “I love seeing the two of them together. It feels like there’s more passion in their relationship than there is between Camille and Gabriel, which feels like the kind of relationship she had been pursuing for a long time that felt like was maybe it, but I think with Sofia something else opened up, not just about sexuality but about feelings and passion.”
Credit: Courtesy of Netflix
What Does Emily's Future With Gabriel Hold?
Fans shouldn’t expect smooth sailing for Gabriel and Emily just because he didn’t marry Camille.
“They are star-crossed lovers, they really are,” the writer told Deadline. “And I think that a big question to think about the next season is, Emily didn’t come to Paris for romance, she came for a job, and I think they’re both in a different, more mature place in their lives, Emily and Gabriel, and definitely a more complicated place.”
Star told ET that “these are characters who really do have feelings for more than one [person] and they're all real and genuine feelings, and it’s difficult," while Collins told the outlet that she isn’t sure about her on-screen romantic future. "Emily has had to fight to win Alfie back once, so I don’t know if that’s going to happen again," she explained. "I don't know how Alfie feels about that. I don't know where Gabriel sits because we've expressed feelings, but there’s a baby on the way."
Star added to Deadline that “a big question” for season 4 is how Camille plays into the dynamic of the three characters. “I certainly have ideas, but I think they will [coexist]. They are all involved in each other’s lives, they are friends, they work together,” he said. “They’re all very much tied together. But I just think there were some big unforeseen complications here, especially for Emily. And perhaps Emily-Gabriel is not meant to be, at least in the immediate future.”
Credit: Courtesy of Netflix
Will Alfie Be on Season 4 of ‘Emily in Paris’?
“I don’t think romantically he is in the picture,” Star told Deadline. “I don’t think that makes Alfie out of the show. He certainly has a reason to be in Paris, and he’s working with Gabriel. I feel like all of our characters are still connected, just in a more complicated way.”
Laviscount, for his part, is Team Gabriel. “This season has been really, truly phenomenal,” the actor told ET. “I’ve had such a good time working with the guys and how the story lines play out. I'm here to feed the story line at the end of the day and feed it for Emily. But I just want her to be happy. She deserves to be happy."
Credit: Carole Bethuel/Netflix
Are Sylvie and Laurent Back Together?
Star noted that season 3 was “about making choices” and season 4 will be “about how to balance business and toxic relationships” — including how newly reunited Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) and Laurent (Arnaud Binard) navigate him being in business with JVMA.
“I think we are going to find out more about her relationship with her husband, and what keeps them together and what keeps them apart at the same time,” he added. “And I think that will come to a head a bit more this season just because we’re going to see them spending more time together.”
Credit: Stephanie Branchu/Netflix
Will Both of Mindy’s Love Interests Be on Season 4 of ‘Emily in Paris?’
In addition to plans to film Eurovision for season 4, Mindy’s (Ashley Park) love triangle with Benoît (Kevin Dias) and Nico (Paul Forman) will be in full force.
“I think they’re such opposites. I think that Nico represents so much of who Mindy was, the pull to her family, her life of privilege, and I think Benoit represents her artistic spirit,” Star said, confirming that they will “definitely both will be in her life” for season 4.
Credit: Courtesy of Netflix
Is ‘Emily in Paris’ Ending?
While Netflix has only renewed the show through season 4, Star has no plans to stop making the Paris drama.
“I definitely think the show has a life beyond next season. It’s not necessarily conceived as a final chapter. I think like every other show, it’s a rich ensemble,” he said to Deadline. “There’s no end in sight until everybody feels like it’s time to end. And I don’t think this show is limited by a number of seasons, I think it’s limited by everybody’s enthusiasm and excitement about doing it and telling stories about these characters because I think the world, especially after season 3, the universe of the show is expanded because we have such a fantastic ensemble of characters and the show, it’s Emily In Paris, but I think it’s moved beyond just Emily in Paris, which is exciting.”