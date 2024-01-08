Season 3 of The Bear hasn’t started filming yet, but Us Weekly is already thinking about what we’d like to see happen in the new episodes.

The hit Hulu series, which debuted in June 2022, introduced viewers to The Beef restaurant, which was taken over by Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) following the death of his older brother, Mikey (Jon Bernthal).

Season 1 focused on Carmy’s attempts to help the sandwich shop thrive while dealing with his own grief. Those episodes paved the way for the second season, which followed Carmy, Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) and other employees at The Beef as they tried to open up a new restaurant called The Bear.

The season 2 finale seemingly ended on a high note when the first dinner at The Bear was a success. In the kitchen, however, things quickly began to unravel, and most of the show’s characters have big obstacles to face in the third season.

The cast has mostly remained tight-lipped about season 3, but White hinted at one thing fans can expect. “For the second season, so much of it was about putting the restaurant together, so there wasn’t that much cooking,” he told Variety in December 2023. “But now, in the third season, I think we’re going to go back to that functioning kitchen atmosphere that we had in the first.”

Keep scrolling for everything on Us‘ season 3 wish list:

1. Carmy and Sydney Finally Start Dating

There’s no reason to even pretend this isn’t at the top of the list for Us. The idea of Carmy and Sydney as a potential couple isn’t every fan’s cup of tea, but there’s no denying the chemistry that seeps out of every scene between White and Edebiri.

Both Carmy and Sydney have plenty going on in their personal and professional lives that makes them think they aren’t ready for a relationship. But if executed well, Carmy and Sydney could seamlessly transition from partners and best friends to so much more.

The entire show already hinges on their connection because of how well they understand each other. It only makes sense that they should end up together in the end.

Plus, it’s pretty obvious after Carmy’s failed romance with Claire (Molly Gordon) in season 2 that there’s no better match than the person who is already in your life. Sorry, Claire!

2. Luca Pays a Visit to Chicago — and His Bromance With Marcus Continues

Giving Us just one episode with Will Poulter playing a dessert chef wouldn’t be fair. Aside from how effectively Poulter stole any scene he was in, his character Luca’s friendship with Marcus was so sweet. Season 2 hinted that Marcus will be dealing with his mother’s passing, so it would only make sense to give him another person in his corner.

It also doesn’t hurt that Poulter is such a big fan of The Bear. “I called them. I literally begged to be in the show,” Poulter told Variety in July 2023. “I asked if I could meet with [the show’s creator] Chris Storer and basically communicated that I was such a fan of so much of his work, but especially The Bear.”

3. Carmy and Natalie Work on Repairing Their Relationship With Their Mother

There’s something about how Jamie Lee Curtis brings the role of Donna to life that makes Us want to see more. It’s hard to imagine how that could work when season 2 showed how much Donna’s issues inspired the challenges her children faced, but there’s no way Curtis would agree to play such a crucial role if she wasn’t going to come back. Her attempt to support Carmy and Natalie on their big night — even though she ultimately couldn’t go inside the restaurant — proved that Donna wants to be there for her kids.

4. Another ‘Fishes’ Episode With Plenty of Guest Stars

The Bear fans thought nothing could rival the unbelievably tense “Review” from season 1 — until “Fishes.” The extra-long episode kicked things up a notch with a guest star at every turn. Despite the friendly faces, the Christmas-themed episode built on the stress that every member of the Berzatto family felt until it erupted into a huge fight that ended with a car being driven through the dining room.

It feels like The Bear couldn’t possibly top that, but the Hulu show definitely loves a challenge. We would love to see another surprising episode featuring fan-favorite actors and more Berzatto backstory.

5. More Flashback Sequences That Feature Mikey

The Bear is all about the aftermath of Mikey taking his own life. Putting his face to the name allows viewers to relate more to Carmy, Natalie and Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they unpack how their individual bonds with Mikey — and his addiction — affected their lives in the long run.

6. The Bear’s Staff Spending Time Together Outside of the Kitchen

The first season used each episode to turn up the heat as The Beef coworkers got into arguments and often struggled to get on the same page, while the second season introduced a more copacetic group that genuinely wanted to work together and build something new.

But it’s pretty obvious that opening The Bear won’t put an end to everyone’s problems. In fact, it will probably introduce a host of new issues as everyone tries to keep up with their tasks while building a loyal customer base. The least the show could do is find time in between the chaos to give Us more family dinners and sweet friendship moments.