Get ready Big Brother fans, the 26th season is closer than you think.

The show announced in May that the 2024 season will have a two-night premiere in July.

“Wait, did you see that? 👀 #BB26 is coming your way for a TWO NIGHT premiere on Wednesday, July 17, and Thursday, July 18!” the official Big Brother Instagram account wrote alongside a promotional clip featuring host Julie Chen Moonves. “Mark your calendars for a whole new season of #BigBrother.”

In the clip, the show’s iconic roaster, Zingbot, can be heard in the background buzzing while Chen Moonves revealed that the show was returning for another summer.

“Did you see that?” Chen Moonves asked the camera before declaring, “Big Brother is back!”

In addition to the premiere dates, CBS also revealed that Big Brother 26 will air on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays this summer.

Keep scrolling to see what we know so far about Big Brother 26:

When Does ‘Big Brother 26’ Premiere?

The reality series will have a two-night one-hour premiere on July 17 and 18. Chen Moonves also teased the premiere will be live.

“The countdown officially begins. See you all LIVE in JULY #BB26,” the longtime host wrote via X in May alongside a gif of former players running into the Big Brother house.

When Is ‘Big Brother 26’ On?

While announcing their summer programming schedule, CBS shared that Big Brother will air on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. In typical seasons, live eviction nights fall on Thursday nights.

However, unlike previous seasons, Big Brother will air at 9 p.m. ET/PT all three days instead of its usual 8 p.m. on Wednesdays and Sundays.

Where to Watch ‘Big Brother 26’

In addition to airing live on CBS, Big Brother can also be streamed on Paramount+. While mention of the live feeds was not included in the past those have also been available to watch on the streaming service.

How Long Will the Season Be?

In an average season, Big Brother typically ranges from 82 to 85 days. Last year, Big Brother had an extended season that carried over into the fall due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. While the players were in the Big Brother house for a record-breaking 100 days, Chen Moonves exclusively told Us Weekly in May she doesn’t think that will be the case this season.

“Last season we did that because of the two strikes going on,” she explained. “So we bled into the fall season … I mean think about it Big Brother takes up three nights of real estate.”