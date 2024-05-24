Sam Winchester just might find himself taking on some corrupt superheroes.

Eric Kripke, showrunner and creator of The Boys TV series, revealed that he would love to have Jared Padalecki appear on the show’s fifth season. “I feel like I have to complete my game of Supernatural Pokémon and I have my one big one — very big one — left to catch,” he quipped to Variety in a Thursday, May 23, interview.

Padalecki, 41, who starred on The CW’s Supernatural as Sam Winchester, would be in good company if he joined the Prime Video series. Fellow Supernatural alums Jensen Ackles and Jim Beaver have both appeared on The Boys, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan has been cast in an undetermined role for the upcoming fourth season. Kripke noted to Variety that he’d be open to having Padalecki come on even if it was just for “a single episode.”

The Gilmore Girls star might have a chance to step into Kripke’s universe following news that his current show, Walker, has been canceled. On Tuesday, May 21, Padalecki announced the end of the show via Instagram.

“Howdy y’all. It is with a heavy heart that I share this news with you. #Walker will not be airing on #CW for a fifth season,” the actor captioned a photo of his cowboy hat. “It’s a tough piece of news to be sure, but we are SO thankful for the #WalkerFamily that has been built, both on set and off.”

He added, “I will forever smile on the years I got to spend with the cast and crew and studio and network and fandom that made this all possible. Til we ride again.”

Walker — a reboot of the 1990s drama Walker, Texas Ranger — premiered on The CW in January 2021 with Padalecki in the titular role as Cordell Walker. The Supernatural alum also served as the show’s executive producer.

Ahead of the Walker season 4 premiere last month, Padalecki discussed the show’s “universal” viewership — and how proud that makes him.

“I grew up watching Walker, Texas Ranger with Sir Chuck Norris, himself so that was a part of my childhood. For those who’ve seen the original and seen ours, this is obviously a very different show,” he told Collider in an April interview. “I’m certainly a fan of action movies and action shows and action books and action stories, but I found myself, after 15 years on Supernatural, which was very much based in family as well, wanting something that anybody of any age could watch.”

The Boys season 4 begins streaming on Prime Video Thursday, June 13.

The series finale of Walker airs on The CW Wednesday, June 26 at 8 p.m. ET.