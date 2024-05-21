Supernatural may be known for its ghosts, demons and brotherly bond — hi, Sam and Dean Winchester — but the longtime TV series, and its spinoffs, are actually responsible for a few major love stories.

Perhaps the biggest success story to come out of the Supernatural franchise in terms of romance is Jared Padalecki and his wife, Genevieve Padalecki. Jared, of course, played Sam Winchester for the show’s 15 seasons while Genevieve appeared in a recurring role as the demon Ruby for 12 episodes throughout the series’ run.

“I was very excited to meet her. Meanwhile, I think she was like, ‘Who is this long-haired A-hole who thinks he can come talk to me while I’m reading a book?’” Jared joked during a 2012 Supernatural panel. “I interrupted her while she was reading a book and I think she got kind of fussy about it.”

These two have a love story that’s lasted for more than a decade, but they’re not the only two Supernatural stars who found love with one of their costars: