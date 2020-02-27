Jared Padalecki and Genevieve Cortese Relationship Timeline

Supernatural gave Jared Padalecki a whole lot more than 15 years of steady work. The hit CW drama also introduced him to his wife, Genevieve Cortese.

The actors met on the set of the series in 2008 and went on to welcome three children: son Thomas, son Shepherd and daughter Odette.

Before the arrival of the couple’s first child, Padalecki gushed to Us Weekly about caring for Cortese. “I’ve been trying to do everything I can to be the classic father: When she needs ice cream, I go get ice cream. If she needs a foot massage, I do the foot massage,” he explained in January 2012. “I’ve [been] doing everything I possibly can.”

He added: “Obviously I’ve been working, so I can’t be there all the time when she needs me, but I make sure she has what she needs when she needs it and when I get home at night.”

Years later, Cortese got real about making time for their marriage. “Jared and I have been together for 11 years and married for nine. Throw three kids in the mix and a career that takes him to Canada most the year, and keeping the romance alive can be hard,” she wrote in an August 2019 blog post. “As boring as it sounds, we’ve found that the best way to reconnect is to schedule a date night (or day) as often as possible. Our goal is weekly, but that happens pretty much never. I’m happy if we can reconnect and do something fun together, just us, twice a month.”

Padalecki proved his affection for the actress only grows over time, paying tribute to her with a PDA-heavy Instagram post in January 2018. “To my sweet angel, my dh, and the love of my life (and the only person who’s allowed to smush my nose into my face whenever they want) @nowandgen, HAPPY BIRTHDAY!” he raved. “I’m so grateful to be sharing this world and this life with you. There is no me if there is no you.”

