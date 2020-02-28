Jared Padalecki Genevieve Cortese Mark 10th Anniversary With Gushing Notes

Standing the test of time. Jared Padalecki and Genevieve Cortese proclaimed their enduring love for one another while celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary.

“Ten years ago today, I was able to convince my best friend to marry me,” the Supernatural star, 37, captioned a black-and-white Instagram photo of the pair in ski gear on Thursday, February 27. “I can’t even imagine what I must have done in a past life to deserve to be able [to] spend THIS one with this phenomenal women [sic]. I am the luckiest man alive. Love you baby. Here’s to 10 THOUSAND more.”

Cortese, meanwhile, shared an equally gushing post, along with a pic from the couple’s wedding day. “10 years ago today I said ‘I do,’” the 39-year-old actress recalled. “The snow started to fall and we sealed our fate. We’ve grown a million different ways and back over the last 10 years but we’ve always grown together. I’m so lucky it’s you. I’d do it all over again. Here’s to 100 more.”

The blogger then shared more behind-the-scenes shots from the nuptials on her Instagram Story. “My grandfather married us,” she wrote. She posted photos from throughout their relationship, from dating — “Falling in love. We were kids.” — to the day of their engagement.

Padalecki and Cortese tied the knot in her hometown of Sun Valley, Idaho, in February 2010. The twosome began dating after meeting on the set of Supernatural in 2008 and got engaged in October 2009. They are parents of son Thomas, 7, son Shepherd, 6, and daughter Odette, 2.

The Gilmore Girls alum reflected on how far he has come while discussing the final season of Supernatural in May 2019. “We really have become a family,” he told Us Weekly exclusively of the cast. “Over 15 years, we’ve cut the fat. We didn’t fire anybody but if they didn’t like being there, they move on. So the people that are there want to be there.”

He added: “We’ve known them for 15 years; we’ve seen births and deaths and divorces and marriages. I mean, I met my wife in season 4 and we have three kids! So much has happened. I feel such a deep connection with everybody. It’s gonna be rough.”