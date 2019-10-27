‘Supernatural’ Star Jared Padalecki Arrested for Assault in Texas: Report

Supernatural star Jared Padalecki was arrested outside a bar in Austin, Texas, on Sunday, October 27, TMZ is reporting.

The 37-year-old, who played Sam Winchester on the CW series was booked on two counts of assault and one count of public intoxication, according to the website.

In a video posted by TMZ, the Texas native could be seen physically tussling with a man on the sidewalk and leaning on the hood of a car, appearing to be the worse for wear, before police arrived.

Eyewitnesses told the website that the actor allegedly hit a bartender in the face inside a lounge called Stereotype. A friend reportedly tried to calm him down outside and that’s when Padalecki got physical with the man, putting him in a headlock before stepping back and raising his hands.

TMZ reports that Padalecki also got into an altercation with the general manager of the bar, which opened last year, and allegedly hit him in the face as well.

The actor, who has been spotted at the ‘90s-themed bar a number of times, was restrained by police. Us Weekly has reached out to Padalecki’s rep for comment.

He and costars Misha Collins and Jensen Ackles announced on Instagram in March that season 15 of Supernatural would be its last.

Padalecki, who shares three children — Thomas, 7, Austin, 5, and Odette, 2 — with wife and costar Genevieve Cortese, spoke to Us in May about the end of the series that he’s starred in since its debut in 2005.

“I feel like I’ll never really say goodbye to him,” he said of his character, admitting that it was “bittersweet” as the series came to a close.

“We really have become a family,” he said. “Over 15 years, we’ve cut the fat. We didn’t fire anybody but if they didn’t like being there, they move on. So the people that are there want to be there.”

“We’ve known them for 15 years; we’ve seen births and deaths and divorces and marriages,” he continued. “I mean, I met my wife in season 4 and we have three kids! So much has happened. I feel such a deep connection with everybody. It’s gonna be rough.”