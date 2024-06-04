Eva Longoria finds herself on the run — and somehow on the hook for millions — in the first look at her TV return on AppleTV+’s Land of Women.

“My name is Gala Scott. Yesterday my life was perfect,” Longoria’s character, Gala Scott, says in the official trailer for the miniseries, which dropped on Tuesday, June 4. “At least I thought it was.”

As viewers get a glimpse into Gala’s lavish lifestyle in New York City, the protagonist’s world gets turned on its head when two men threaten her life and her loved ones.

Gala learns that her husband, Fred, owes these loan sharks $15 million — and they expect to receive it in 24 hours or else they’ll “visit your daughter and your mother.”

Fred, however, can’t pay the money back so he tells Gala to leave New York. In the trailer, Gala grabs her mother, Julia (Carmen Maura), and her daughter, Kate (Victoria Bazua), and pretends to be going on a “girls’ trip” to Spain while fleeing from the bad guys.

“This is a girls’ trip, no phones,” Gala yells at Kate once they arrive at their destination. When she takes her eyes of the road, she crashes into a tractor leaving the ladies stranded.

Even though the tractor driver Amat (Santiago Cabera), who also owns a winery, lets them stay on the property — and seemingly becomes a love interest for Gala — the women are in over their heads.

Related: Which TV Shows Are Renewed, Which Are Canceled in 2024-2025? As networks make decisions about their programming, Us Weekly will continue to track what has been renewed and which TV shows have been canceled. Slow Horses was the first show to score a renewal in 2024. In early January, Apple TV+ picked up the series for a fifth season, which will be based on Mick […]

“We’re family and families stick together,” Gala says as snippets of their wild adventure in Spain flashes across the screen.

The trailer ends with the loan sharks arriving in Europe, where they find all three ladies. “Is it OK if we open a bottle of wine?” Gala’s mom says in Spanish. “Because I don’t want to die sober!”

Land of Women serves as Longoria’s return to the small screen after previously starring on Desperate Housewives from 2004 to 2012 and Telenovela from 2015 to 2016.

Related: ‘Desperate Housewives’ Cast: Where Are They Now? Apples up! Desperate Housewives premiered in 2004 — and hooked fans into the drama surrounding the women of Wisteria Lane. The Marc Cherry-created mystery comedy-drama made its debut on ABC October 3, 2004, with main cast members Teri Hatcher (Susan Mayer), Felicity Huffman (Lynette Scavo), Marcia Cross (Bree Van de Kamp) and Eva Longoria (Gabrielle Solis) […]

Longoria has since appeared in several miniseries and movies, but the AppleTV+ show will be the longest miniseries she’s completed to date. The actress is also an executive producer on the project, which is inspired by Sandra Barneda’s bestselling novel La tierra de las mujeres and filmed in both English and Spanish.

“A New York socialite is forced to flee to a charming Spanish wine town with her mother and daughter,” the logline reads. “She finds herself navigating small-town quirks while also confronting her deepest family secrets — and a pair of bumbling hit men.”

Land of Women premieres with two episodes on AppleTV+ Wednesday, June 26. The additional installments will drop one-by-one every Wednesday until the July 24 finale.