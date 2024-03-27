Bridgerton, Vanderpump Villa and American Horror Story are just some of the shows TV fans can look forward to this spring.

Fans of romance are already eagerly waiting for season 3 of Bridgerton to arrive on Netflix. Based on the book series written by Julia Quinn, every season of the regency series follows each Bridgerton sibling’s journey to find love, and this time, Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington’s (Nicola Coughlan) opportunity to get their happily ever after.

Despite the excitement for Colin and Penelope’s love story, which takes inspiration from Quinn’s novel Romancing Mister Bridgerton, the third season has surprised fans by not following the order of the book series.

Showrunner Jess Brownell has previously defended the decision to focus on Colin ahead of his older brother Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson). (Benedict’s connection with newcomer Sophie is the focus of the third novel, An Offer From a Gentleman.)

Bridgerton season 3 will debut in two batches: Part 1 starts streaming on May 16 and Part 2 will be available on June 13.

The Bridgertons aren’t the only iconic siblings who will have viewers glued to their screens. Reality TV fans can look forward to the return of The Kardashians. Season 5 of the Hulu series will continue to give glimpses into the biggest moments in the famous family’s life.

“Just when you think life can’t get any faster in the Kardashian Jenner family, they punch it into overdrive,” read the synopsis from Hulu. “From the big screen to baby bliss, the family continues to defy expectations in all their endeavors.”

Scroll on for more new and returning shows this spring: