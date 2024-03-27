Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Entertainment

Spring TV Preview 2024: Inside Must-Watch New and Returning Shows

By
Spring TV Preview 2024 Inside Must Watch New and Returning Shows
34
Netflix; Hulu; Hallmark Media; Prime Video

Bridgerton, Vanderpump Villa and American Horror Story are just some of the shows TV fans can look forward to this spring.

Fans of romance are already eagerly waiting for season 3 of Bridgerton to arrive on Netflix. Based on the book series written by Julia Quinn, every season of the regency series follows each Bridgerton sibling’s journey to find love, and this time, Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington’s (Nicola Coughlan) opportunity to get their happily ever after.

Despite the excitement for Colin and Penelope’s love story, which takes inspiration from Quinn’s novel Romancing Mister Bridgerton, the third season has surprised fans by not following the order of the book series.

Showrunner Jess Brownell has previously defended the decision to focus on Colin ahead of his older brother Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson). (Benedict’s connection with newcomer Sophie is the focus of the third novel, An Offer From a Gentleman.)

Bridgerton season 3 will debut in two batches: Part 1 starts streaming on May 16 and Part 2 will be available on June 13.

tax

Deal of the Day

TurboTax Is 20% Off at Amazon Today View Deal

The Bridgertons aren’t the only iconic siblings who will have viewers glued to their screens. Reality TV fans can look forward to the return of The Kardashians. Season 5 of the Hulu series will continue to give glimpses into the biggest moments in the famous family’s life.

“Just when you think life can’t get any faster in the Kardashian Jenner family, they punch it into overdrive,” read the synopsis from Hulu. “From the big screen to baby bliss, the family continues to defy expectations in all their endeavors.”

Scroll on for more new and returning shows this spring:

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

In this article

American Horror Story bio cast

American Horror Story
Hub Bridgerton

Bridgerton

Grown-ish
Star Trek Bio Page

Star Trek
THE CHALLENGE 384

The Challenge
The Circle Bio Page

the circle
The Kardashians bio

The Kardashians
1280433344_nj 402

The Real Housewives of New Jersey

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!