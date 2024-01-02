Lisa Vanderpump is taking a breather from the Los Angeles restaurant scene in favor of a French chateau.

Hulu announced in June 2023 that Vanderpump Villa will follow the staff of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum’s luxury French villa. Vanderpump serves as one of the series’ executive producers.

“Welcome to Vanderpump Villa,” Vanderpump says to a room full of staff in the trailer, released by Hulu in December 2023. “I have personally selected each of you from some of the best restaurants, bars and kitchens. I know you know how to serve, but this is France. So let’s talk expectations.”

The first look begins with a montage of the staff working at the mansion set to the song “Glamorous” by Fergie. As the staff is introduced to Vanderpump herself, she shows she means business when it comes to the property.

“You can do whatever you want behind the scenes, but when you’re around the guests don’t get sloppy,” she warns in a voiceover as snippets of arguments between the staff are shown. “This is not Chateau S–t Show.”

Keep scrolling to learn more about Vanderpump Villa:

What Is ‘Vanderpump Villa’?

The series will follow the staff of Vanderpump’s French estate, Chateau Rosabelle. While they work to provide their guests a luxurious stay in the South of France, the group will encounter rivalries, romances and wild adventures as they live and work together.

“From firework-filled proposals and opulent events at the chateau to unbelievable excursions and outrageous confrontations in the French countryside, each day at the Chateau brings nonstop heartfelt, humorous, and heated moments, from staff and guests alike,” Hulu shared via a December 2023 press release. “All the while, Lisa evaluates whether this is the team to make her ‘pop up’ experience a permanent reality and add to her ever-growing empire.”

Who Is Starring on ‘Vanderpump Villa’?

The official cast was dropped in December 2023. Stephen Alsvig and Gabriella Sanon will serve as event coordinators. The kitchen team includes Anthony Bar as executive chef and Caroline Byl as sous chef. Marciano Brunette helms as the lead server and he is supported by Priscila Ferrari and Hannah Fouch. Andre Mitchell and Terry Hall are the resort’s mixologists. Eric Funderwhite is the chateau manager while Grace Cottrell and Emily Kovacs are housekeepers.

When Does ‘Vanderpump Villa’ Premiere?

While an exact date has yet to be released, the show will premiere on Hulu in spring 2024.