Get ready for more Vanderpump! Hulu has ordered a new Vanderpump Rules spinoff titled Vanderpump Villa.

“Vanderpump Villa follows the hand-picked staff of Lisa Vanderpump’s luxury French villa as they live and work together to navigate every extravagant desire of their well-to-do guests,” a press release from the streaming service announced on Thursday, June 8.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 62, will serve as an executive producer on the series. At this time, it is unknown who will join the cast of the upcoming show.

The announcement of the new Vanderpump series comes the day after the third part of the Pump Rules season 10 reunion special aired on Bravo on Wednesday, June 7. The tumultuous season heated up after Us Weekly confirmed that Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval called it quits after nearly a decade of dating due to his months-long affair with costar Raquel Leviss.

Vanderpump, for her part, denied knowing about Sandoval, 40, and Leviss’ secret romance when it began in August 2022 — and claimed she found out “a minute before” the world did. In May, the British restauranteur exclusively opened up to Us about why she wasn’t as harsh on the Schwartz and Sandy cofounder compared to the rest of the cast.

“Everybody else was chastising him. I didn’t feel like joining the pack. I mean, it seemed so kind of slanted. Everything was against him, you know?” the SUR owner told Us at the time. “I’ve known him for a long time. Of course, I’m condemning what he did. That’s why I said, ‘You’re not a bad person. You just did a bad thing.’ And my heart was always with Ariana. Maybe I didn’t kind of, you know, scream at him and lambast him, but everybody else had done that.”

While season 10 had initially wrapped filming before the news broke, the cameras resumed filming to capture the aftermath of the cheating scandal. The scandal poured over into an emotional finale and turbulent three-part reunion special hosted by Andy Cohen.

Before the finale and reunion concluded, Bravo renewed Pump Rules for season 11. While the full cast is expected to return, Leviss’ status is unclear.

“We have had those conversations with her reps,” executive producer Alex Baskin said of the former beauty queen, 28, to Variety in May. “She and people around her have to feel OK about [returning]. And so that’s why I also think that waiting a little bit helps.”

Rumors also swirled that former stars of the reality show could make a return and ​Baskin didn’t shut down the possibility.

“This is not a show that you can plug an outsider into,” he teased to the outlet. “So we definitely have those conversations. And in real life, they are still all friends.”