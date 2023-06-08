Her side of the story. Ariana Madix called out Tom Sandoval‘s numerous remarks about their sex life in the aftermath of his cheating scandal with Raquel Leviss.

“The way that so many men act like they are entitled to your body and entitled to sex because you’re in a relationship with them. I am not your Fleshlight,” the Vanderpump Rules star, 37, told Glamour in an interview, which was published on Thursday, June 8. “I spelled out what I needed, but hello. It’s a two-person situation.”

Madix recalled offering her perspective on her intimacy issues with Sandoval, 40, while filming season 10.

“I feel like I’m someone who craves intimacy outside of just penetrative sex,” she explained. “And that was something that I was deprived of for so long. As women, we might bring something up a bunch of times and then we just stop. That’s where I was at. I was like I cannot keep nagging this man to want to come home and spend time with me.”

The Florida native’s ups and downs with Sandoval were on full display in the latest season of the hit Bravo series. As the pair addressed issues in their romance on screen, Us Weekly confirmed in March that the TomTom co-owner and Madix called it quits due to his affair with Leviss, 28.

In a May episode, fans were in for a surprise when the model offered advice to Madix on her sex life.

“I feel like in a relationship you should want to have sex,” Leviss told her then-friend. “I think we’re a lot prettier than we think we are. We’re our own worst critics and that translates into our sexual lives. Now that I’m single, I think that sex is a very, very important part of a healthy relationship.”

The Something About Her cofounder, for her part, admitted there was distance between her and Sandoval. “When you come home after working all night and you think you are just going to whip your d—k out and I will be like, ‘Yeah lets f—k.’ That is never going to happen,” she said at the time. “We have to spend time together.”

After Leviss’ affair with the bar owner made headlines, the former beauty queen addressed the awkward conversation at the season 10 reunion. “It was so hard for me to watch [scenes with Ariana in season 10],” she said in the Wednesday, June 7, episode. “[Sandoval] was very transparent with me about what was happening in their relationship. I encouraged him to reflect and see if he was really happy because as a friend first and foremost, I wanted him to be in a situation that made him truly happy.”

The businessman, meanwhile, made waves when he threw shade at his sex life with Madix. “She kept her T-shirt on. It was really hot,” he quipped, referring to an encounter that took place amid his hookups with Leviss.

Hours after the bombshell episode aired, Madix took to Instagram to sell merch inspired by the awkward moment. “F—k Me in This T-Shirt,” read the text on a tee being sold by the former SUR bartender and Katie Maloney on a website for their upcoming sandwich shop, Something About Her, for $34.99.